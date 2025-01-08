01.01.2025, 15:08 23831
How many children were born in Kazakhstan on New Year's night
Images | Depositphotos
181 babies - 105 boys and 76 girls - were born countrywide on the New Year's night, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.
The majority of the newborns was registered in Turkistan region - 34 babies, Almaty city and Almaty region - 17 babies in each. 16 children were born in Shymkent.
As for the capital of Kazakhstan, 10 children were born here, the same number as in 2024.
Earlier, it was reported that Almaty region welcomed 23,852 babies in 2024, with boys more than girls.
02.01.2025, 15:59
Quake jolts 353 km away from Almaty
The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on January 2 at 09:40:48 Astana time, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Scientific Center of Seismological Observations and Research.
It was centered 353 km northeast of Almaty in China.
No quake tremors were felt in Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.
Earlier the quake was recorded in the Caspian Sea.
01.01.2025, 19:03
Kazakh Dombyra in the Heart of Beijing: Dimash in the BRTV Project
Images | dimashnews.com
On December 29, 30 as part of the BRTV project "最美中轴线 Singing for the Central Axis of Beijing," Dimash Qudaibergen visited the Temple of Earth in Beijing, dimashnews.com reports.
The Central Axis of Beijing is the largest and most iconic urban planning design currently in China. It stretches through the historical part of Beijing from south to north, beginning at the Bell and Drum Towers, passing Wan Ning Bridge, Jingshan Park, and the Forbidden City Museum, and ending at Yongdingmen Gate. Rooted in the Yuan Dynasty (1267), the Central Axis has stood for over 700 years, spanning approximately 7.8 kilometers.
The Temple of Earth, along with the Temple of Heaven and the Forbidden City, lies along Beijing’s Central Axis, symbolizing the Three Great Elements, Earth, Heaven, and Humanity, in harmony and unity.
Originally, the Altar of Earth and the Altar of Heaven were part of the same complex, but they were separated in 1530. The Temple of Heaven remained in its original location, while the Temple of Earth was relocated north of the Forbidden City. Besides the Altar of Earth, the Temple of Earth houses the Residence of the Spirits of Heaven and Earth, a Sacred Granary, the Hall of the Sacred Horse, a Bell Tower, and other structures. In the northeastern section, there is a modern park dedicated to traditional Chinese medicine and wellness culture.
At the Temple of Earth, Dimash was joined by Chinese singer Gong Linna, with whom he previously performed the song "成为诗人 Become a Poet" on the show Our Song (我们的歌).
During their tour of the park, the musicians explored landmarks, sampled treats from the local market, visited exhibitions showcasing products from various countries, and participated in discussions about culture and creativity.
In the course of their conversation, Dimash and Gong Linna exchanged gifts. Dimash presented Gong Linna with a dombyra and shared the instrument’s history:
In the past, the dombra had many more strings. According to legend, a khan once lost his son. None of his servants dared deliver the tragic news of his death. The message was conveyed through the dombra. Why, you ask? At the time, the khan had said, ‘I cannot find my son, and whoever brings me sad news, I will fill their throat with molten lead.’ Thus, the dombra saved someone’s life."
As the New Year approached, Dimash and Gong Linna performed a traditional duet featuring the song "Jasmin". Dimash played the dombra while Gong Linna sang. At the hosts’ request, Dimash also sang a segment of "Karatorgai" in his native Kazakh.
Following the tour, Dimash and Gong Linna headed to a rehearsal, where they received a unique lesson in playing large Chinese drums. Dimash, naturally, took the opportunity to improvise on the ancient instrument. He also supported Gong Linna as she practiced singing the Kazakh lyrics of "Karatorgai."
As part of their continued exploration of Beijing’s landmarks, Dimash and Gong Linna visited the Zheng-Yi Temple Theatre.
Built on the site of a Buddhist temple in 1688 during the Kangxi Emperor’s reign in the Qing Dynasty, the Zheng-Yi Temple Theatre is one of the "Four Great Opera Theatres" of Beijing.
Today, the theatre continues to host Peking Opera performances and is considered a living relic and one of the most significant cultural monuments in the Chinese capital.
As earlier reported, on December 26, the city of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in southwest China, hosted the grand "2025 Sichuan New Year’s Concert" (2025四川省新年音乐会). The event, titled "A Poetic Memory of Tianfu Civilization," brought together numerous prominent artists, including the renowned Kazakhstani musician Dimash Qudaibergen.
28.12.2024, 21:21
Kazakhstan In 2024: Year in Review
Kazakhstan Today News Agency gives an overview of the major political, economic events, as well as those that caused a great public resonance in Kazakhstan this year.
Kazakhstan's Chairmanship In Key International Organizations
In 2024, Kazakhstan chaired the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia, the Organization of Turkic States, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.
Tokayev Accepts Government's Resignation
On February 5, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fired his Cabinet after criticizing its performance. He accepted the resignation of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.
According to the President, the government must play a new, important role in making prompt decisions and taking effective steps.
Olzhas Bektenov became new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.
Significant Earthquake Strikes Almaty Region
The residents of Almaty felt a 6.7 magnitude earthquake on the night of January 22-23. The strongest earthquake in recent years caused panic among many of its residents scurrying to safety outdoors. Dozens of people panicked because of a lack of notification and a delayed response by the authorities. Almost 70 people were injured during the earthquake. Later, a series of aftershocks were felt in the region.
Another significant earthquake jolted Almaty in early March. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 31 kilometers south of Almaty. To ensure the public’s safety, the authorities immediately activated a siren-sound signal and launched interception of television and radio channels.
Kazakhstan Switched to Single Time Zone
Kazakhstan switched to a single time zone from March 1, 2024, according to the amendments to the government resolution on the procedure for time computation in the country. Since then the entire territory of Kazakhstan belongs to the fifth time zone (UTC+5).
The cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent as well as the Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karagandy, Kostanai, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetisu and Ulytau regions turned back the local time by one hour.
Kazakhstan used two time zones, UTC+5 and UTC+6 before. Most of the territory, except for the western regions, lied within the UTC+6 zone.
Later, the majority of residents of Kazakhstan opposed the transfer of time. They posted a petition on the official platform for the return of the previous time zone. Citizens claimed that the decision to transfer the time affected their well-being.
Floods in Kazakhstan Became Largest Natural Disaster In Past 80 Years
Kazakhstan experienced unprecedented flooding this spring, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described as the worst disaster in over 80 years. Due to the floods, a local emergency situation was declared in ten regions of the country, namely in Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.
In total, 224 settlements were affected by the floods in Kazakhstan, over 120,000 people were rescued and evacuated, including 45,000 children. The national army was deployed on rescue and aid missions across the regions. Thousands of Kazakhstanis lost their property and were left without a source of income. In addition, the agricultural sector was damaged.
Former Kazakh Minister Gets 24 years In Prison For Brutal Murder Of Wife
A former economy minister of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev was sentenced to 24 years in prison for brutally beating his common-law wife to death in early November, 2023.
On May 13, Kuandyk Bishimbayev, 44, was found guilty of the torture and murder of 31-year-old Saltanat Nukenova by the court. His trial has been followed by millions and shone a spotlight on the country's domestic violence problem.
In April, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev enacted new law which strengthens protections for women and children by criminalizing domestic violence, introducing tougher penalties for crimes against children, and addressing bullying, among other provisions.
Kazakhstan In The Fight Against Locusts
For several years, the hot and dry summer months in Kazakhstan have been accompanied by locust invasions. Back in May Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov announced the locust plague control measures countrywide, allocating for these purposes 8.1 billion tenge.
Over 3.1 million hectares of land have been treated against locusts, 23% more than the planned 2.5 million hectares.
Paris Olympics Final Medal Count: Kazakh Athletes Win Seven Medals
The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded on Aug. 11 with the traditional closing ceremony, during which Paris handed over Games hosting to Los Angeles for 2028.
Kazakhstan’s olympic team took 43rd place in the medal standings, winning 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. The sole gold medal was won by judoka Yeldos Smetov. Silver medals were awarded to gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev, and boxer Nurbek Oralbay.
Bronze medals were claimed by shooters Aleksandra Le and Islam Satpayev, as well as boxer Nazym Kyzaibai and judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev.
Eighty athletes, including 54 debutants, represented Kazakhstan in 25 sports.
Kazakhstan Votes In Favour Of First Nuclear Power Plant Construction
Over 70% of Kazakh citizens voted in favor of building the country’s first nuclear power plant during a referendum in October. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the construction and operation of the plant should be carried out by an international consortium. The nuclear power plant is planned to be built in the village of Ulken, Almaty Region, on the shore of Lake Balkhash and put in operation by 2035.
19.12.2024, 13:50
Kazakhstan to launch new flight from Almaty to Frankfurt
Air Astana company will launch a new flight en route Almaty-Frankfurt starting from June 1, 2025. It will fly three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, Air Astana performs flights to Frankfurt from Astana and Uralsk.
The new flight is called to promote trade-economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.
The flights will be performed by ВС А321LR aircraft.
18.12.2024, 18:49
Almaty’s high-mountain ice rink Medeu to be upgraded
Images | Depositphotos
Akim of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev evaluated the condition of the high-mountain ice rink Medeu given the increasing number of tourists, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The akim highlighted the appeal of Medeu as a destination for residents, guests, and tourists in Almaty at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service. Since the beginning of the year, it has already attracted 400,000 visitors.
Following the growth in visitor numbers last year, we conducted an audit of the technical condition of the skating rink. It confirmed that the rink can operate in routine mode. In addition, the concept for the modernization of the central stadium has already been approved, and we are now starting to design the project. The engineering and other parts of the project, such as the creation of ice, have already been upgraded. However, the engineering infrastructure of Medeu still requires upgrading," he said.
The audit results confirmed that the rink is reliable.
In order to facilitate visitor convenience, online cameras were installed to provide information regarding optimal times to visit based on load and weather conditions. The rink opened on November 2, attracting a considerable number of young people and students. However, the influx of visitors has since diminished. Now, the rink is accessible for skating on any weekday, with the exception of weekends, when it is closed due to prevention measures. Medeu continues to serve as a source of pride and a symbol of Almaty," Dossayev added.
It is worth mentioning that bus №12, which operates between Almaty and Medeu, experiences significant overcrowding on weekends and holidays. Passengers are unable to secure sufficient seating, resulting in overcrowded conditions and congestion. In such instances, individuals frequently opt to wait for the next run. Videos of overcrowded cabins have been documented on social media platforms.
The Almaty City Mobility Department previously indicated that the operational hours of the route have been extended from 11:35 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on weekdays and from 11:00 p.m. to 1:35 a.m. on weekends and holidays.
13.12.2024, 17:39
Mangistau region inaugurates tourist route to Beket Ata Underground Mosque
Governor of Mangistau region Nurdaulet Kilybay participated today in a ceremony of inauguration of a new Aktau - Beket Ata - Aktau tourist route, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Comfortable tourist buses seating up to 51 passengers will operate seven days per week. The buses will depart from Beket Ata mosque in Aktau’s 26th micro-district at 07:00 am and will return at around 05:00 pm on the same day.
The Underground Mosque of Beket Ata is one of the most unique and interesting architectural attractions of Kazakhstan. It was built by renowned religious figure and Sufi Beket Myrzagululy. Located 230 kilometers east of Aktau, in the Oglandy gorge of Mangyshlak peninsula, this architectural monument is believed to be a sacred place attracting thousands of pilgrims.
The mosque is carved into a large rock and has four small halls. One room contains Beket Ata’s remains and his staff is kept in another room. His sister was buried in the third room, and the fourth room is used for praying only by women. Some rooms have light windows on the ceilings, whose height varies from 2.7 to 3.5 meters.
According to the governor, Beket Ata Underground Mosque is a golden pillar of the nation’s spiritual values. He said the project aims at the development of historical and cultural tourism in Mangistau region and expansion of access to the region’s sacred sites.
In November 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Beket Ata Mosque as part of his working trip to Mangistau region.
11.11.2024, 19:25
Over 200 road accidents occurred in Astana last weekend
More than 200 road accidents have been registered in Astana last weekend, caused mainly by the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Police urge drivers to take precautions and stay focused on the roads as much as possible, to observe speed limits and keep a safe distance. The drivers are recommended to reduce speed when approaching the road intersections, pedestrian crossings, public transport stops, and avoid abrupt maneuvers.
Pedestrians were also urged to strictly adhere to the traffic regulations.
Heavy snowfall and blizzard hit Astana on November 11, with wind speed increasing to 9-14 meters per second.
08.11.2024, 21:23
Kazakhstan eyes scientific restoration of 33 monuments this year
A monitoring of the condition of its historic and cultural objects, with funds being provided from local and republican budgets to preserve monuments and mausoleums as well as their scientific restoration, is set to be conducted in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, Kazakhstan is home to over 25,000 historic and cultural heritage facilities. Of these, up to 12,000 are included in the State list of monuments of history and culture of republican and local significance, whereas around 13,000 are among historic and cultural heritage facilities. These are the new historic and cultural heritage facilities, that are yet to be studied.
To note, historic and cultural heritage facilities include monuments, mausoleums, statues and historic and cultural complexes.
This year, scientific restoration of 33 monuments, of which nine are mausoleums, including mausoleums of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Asan-ata, Okshy-ata, Shokai Datka, Suinbay Aronuly, Syrlytam and Zhusip-ata, have been approved at the expense of the republican budget, the ministry added.
