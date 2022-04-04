Система Orphus

How many countries Kazakhstanis can visit without a visa

01.04.2022, 13:28 9456
How many countries Kazakhstanis can visit without a visa
Depositphotos
According to the strength of the passport, Kazakhstan ranks 53rd out of 91. Kazakhstani citizens can visit 34 countries without a visa, Kazpravda.kz reports citing ranking.kz.
 
In the ranking of countries by passport strength in 2022, Kazakhstan ranked 53rd out of 91. The country's index was 82. The higher the index, the stronger the country's passport. The index measures Passport Mobility (MS) and includes Visa Free (VF), Visa on Arrival (VOA), eTA and eVisa (if issued within 3 days) and the Human Development Index.
 
193 countries participated in the rating.
 
Citizens with a Kazakh passport can visit 34 countries without a visa and in 48 more countries can obtain a visa on arrival. Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan can enter 116 countries only with the appropriate visa.
 
 The strongest passport in the world is held by UAE citizens. For them, in 110 countries there is a visa-free regime, in another 53 countries a visa can be obtained upon arrival.
 
Afghanistan ranked last. For citizens of this country, a visa-free regime is valid only in 4 countries, in another 31 countries a visa can be obtained upon arrival.
 
Among the CIS countries, the passports of citizens of Moldova, Russia and Belarus are considered stronger than the passports of Kazakhstanis. 
 
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on beginning of Ramadan

02.04.2022, 15:58 9221
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on beginning of Ramadan
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Dear compatriots!
 
Congratulate you wholeheartedly on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for all Muslims.
 
During this sacred time, believers devote themselves to spiritual purification, self-improvement, and good deeds.
 
The month of Ramadan has long-standing spiritual values: humanity, compassion, and mercifulness.
 
The humanitarian ideals of Islam play an important role in strengthening the unity of people, peace, and accord in the country.
 
Thanks to the unity of our people we overcome any difficulty and confidently look to the future.
 
Let the hearts of believers be filled with joyness and peace during the days of fasting.
 
Wish all citizens health, happiness, and well-being.
 
How Almaty region will be divided

01.04.2022, 16:42 9341
How Almaty region will be divided
The akimat of the Almaty region has developed an Algorithm of actions for adoption of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the administrative-territorial structure. In addition, a working commission was created to divide the region, which included the heads of the relevant regional departments and territorial bodies. Akim of Almaty region Kanat Bozumbayev announced this today during an extraordinary session of the regional maslikhat, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.
 
So, on the territory of the created Zhetysu region there will be 8 districts and 2 towns with 352 settlements, on the territory of the Almaty region - 9 districts and 1 city, which include 380 settlements.
 

Administrative-territorial changes will optimize the process of public administration, make it easier for citizens to travel to the regional center and back, will contribute to more effective regulation of internal migration and will give a powerful impetus to the development of the two regions," the regional akim noted.

 
According to Bozumbaev, a schematic map has been developed to date, indicating on it the new boundaries of administrative-territorial units, other geographical data that are important for resolving the issue. A new master plan and a detailed planning project for Kapshagay are being developed. Economic calculations were carried out and analytical material on the socio-economic development of the Almaty region and the Zhetysu region was prepared. Work has begun on the redistribution of the current staffing level and the identification of facilities for the placement of state bodies.
 
At the same time, the akim of the region voiced a number of problematic issues with financing arising in connection with the move. Including, rent of office premises, payment of relocation allowances, rental of housing for employees and their families. Currently, calculations are being made on these expenses and in the future a budget request will be submitted to allocate funds from the republican budget.
 
During the session of the maslikhat, the deputies unanimously supported the initiative of the President to divide the Almaty region into two, noting that this measure would allow the effective development of both regions.
 
Seven objects "mined" in Almaty

31.03.2022, 17:17 17776
Seven objects "mined" in Almaty
polisia.kz
The Almaty Police Department said that they received reports of mines in seven objects, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
 "Currently, emergency operational services of the city are checking a number of objects for their mining. In the morning, there were reports of allegedly "planted explosive devices at seven objects. Three of them have been checked. The information turned out to be false and was not confirmed. The work is in progress. The verification is carried out using special equipment. Of course, according to the algorithm, visitors to the facilities are being evacuated. Citizens are asked to treat with understanding the security measures taken," the city's PD informed.
 
The police added that they received reports of mining in three banks, and they have already been checked. All are working normally.
 
They also check two trading houses, Almaty International Airport and an educational institution.
 
Meanwhile, Almaty International Airport confirmed that information had been received about a bomb planted in the terminal area.
 

According to the safety protocol, passengers and personnel were evacuated," the information says.

 
Minister of Emergency Situations talked on storm sewers in Nur-Sultan

31.03.2022, 17:13 17776
Minister of Emergency Situations talked on storm sewers in Nur-Sultan
ortcom.kz
The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Yuri Ilyin, at a briefing in the CCS, answered the question of what is being done to ensure that Nur-Sultan is not flooded in spring and during heavy rains in summer, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

It is clear that the area of the city, the number of inhabitants, and construction are growing. Yes, I agree with the claims, as a resident of Nur-Sultan, that storm sewers do not always cope with heavy rainfall. According to the information we have, the akimat is taking measures to increase the number of storm sewers," Ilyin said.

 
 He recommended that Nur-Sultan residents address their claims to architects and developers, since such things "should be foreseen in advance before starting to build houses and streets".
 
The minister assured that, for their part, the authorities did everything to avoid the risk of flooding the Yesil river. 
 

If you look at the course of the Yesil river, directly at its exit from the city, along the bypass road, then a lot of work has been done to drench and expand the riverbed, install dams that allow to regulate surface runoff. In addition, taking into account the risk in the event of an emergency breakthrough of the Vyacheslav reservoir, a design and estimate documentation project is currently underway, allowing water to be discharged from the counter-regulator bowl into the Nura river in order to protect Nur-Sultan from flooding," the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations summed up.

 
Kazakhstanis may again enter South Korea without visas

31.03.2022, 13:16 17851
Kazakhstanis may again enter South Korea without visas
depositphotos
From April 1 of this year, the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for Kazakh citizens is resumed. It was previously suspended by the South Korean side due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, citizens of Kazakhstan - holders of national passports - will again be able to enter the Republic of Korea without visas for a period of not more than 30 days, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
If a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan plans to work, study and live in South Korea, then you need to obtain an appropriate visa.
 

At the same time, the Republic of Korea currently has an electronic system for authorizing the entry of foreign citizens "K-ETA", according to which foreigners arriving in the country under a visa-free regime are required to submit an electronic notification of the planned trip at least 24 hours before departure on the website www.k-eta.go.kr, followed by obtaining permission from the South Korean authorities to enter. In the absence of such permission, the airline will be forced to refuse the passenger to board the plane," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

 
In addition, the ministry recommended that Kazakhstanis traveling to South Korea to clarify in advance information about anti-epidemic measures in force in this state at the consular offices of South Korea on the territory of our republic.
 
Ministry of Education and Science commented on proposal to extend academic year in Kazakhstan

30.03.2022, 13:55 22601
Ministry of Education and Science commented on proposal to extend academic year in Kazakhstan
Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov in an interview to journalists in the Majilis commented on the proposal to extend the academic year in Kazakhstani schools, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

Given that in January we could not study for some time for objective reasons, in addition, we had a pandemic, there were losses in knowledge. In this regard, last year we had the practice of holding a summer school. This is a world practice, many countries generally increase the duration of the academic year. And we are talking about the fact that this year, like last year, we will hold a summer school for our children," the head of the Ministry of Education and Science said.

 
The minister justified this decision by the need to improve the knowledge of students.
 

This is necessary so that children improve their knowledge and get an additional opportunity to work together with our teachers. This does not entail additional costs," said Askhat Aimagambetov.

 
Prosecutor General's Office appealed to people of Kazakhstan against backdrop of events in Ukraine

28.03.2022, 15:55 29611
Prosecutor General's Office appealed to people of Kazakhstan against backdrop of events in Ukraine
24.kz
Deputy Prosecutor General Bulat Dembayev addressed the citizens of Kazakhstan in the light of the events in Ukraine, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

Since February 2022, materials (publications, videos, posts, comments) regarding the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine have been actively posted in the media and social networks.

 
At the same time, some of them are accompanied by calls for the participation of citizens of Kazakhstan in the conflict, deliberate provocative statements and deliberately false information with signs of inciting ethnic hatred, insulting the national honor and dignity of citizens of both sides.
 
Moreover, some users of social networks, including from among the citizens of Kazakhstan, publicly commenting on the ongoing events, place separatist appeals regarding the integrity of the territory of our country.
 
These actions are prohibited by the Constitution of Kazakhstan, generally recognized international legal documents to which our country is a party," Bulat Dembaev said.
 
He urged not to succumb to such provocative statements and appeals in order to prevent destabilization of the socio-political situation in Kazakhstan.
 
According to the Deputy Prosecutor General, the deliberate unlawful participation of a citizen of Kazakhstan in hostilities on the territory of a foreign state, as well as deliberate actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred, public calls to violate the integrity of Kazakhstan, the inviolability and inalienability of its territory using the media or telecommunications networks are criminally punishable acts (Articles 172, 174, 180 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan) and entail imprisonment for up to 10 years.
 

Dissemination of deliberately false information that creates a danger of disturbing public order or causing significant harm to the rights and legitimate interests of citizens or organizations or the legally protected interests of society or the state, including through the use of mass media or telecommunications networks, is punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years.

 
We call on citizens and the media, users of social networks to refrain from committing any of the above offenses, to prevent and prevent such provocative statements and appeals.
 
Uralsk Airport named after Manshuk Mametova

28.03.2022, 13:12 25236
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, signed the Government Decree “On assigning the name of Manshuk Mametova to the Oral International Airport LLP,” Kazpravda.kz reports.

By Decree of the Government of Kazakhstan dated March 18, 2022 No. 144, Oral International Airport LLP was named after Manshuk Mametova.

Manshuk Mametova is the first Kazakh woman to be awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

In 1942, she volunteered for the front, participated in battles as part of the 100th Infantry Brigade and the 21st Infantry Division. Senior sergeant, machinegun leader.

On October 16, 1943, in a battle near the city of Nevel, she repulsed the attack of the Nazis with machine gun fire. For this feat, Manshuk was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.
 
