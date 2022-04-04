How many countries Kazakhstanis can visit without a visa

Images | Depositphotos

According to the strength of the passport, Kazakhstan ranks 53rd out of 91. Kazakhstani citizens can visit 34 countries without a visa, Kazpravda.kz reports citing ranking.kz.

In the ranking of countries by passport strength in 2022, Kazakhstan ranked 53rd out of 91. The country's index was 82. The higher the index, the stronger the country's passport. The index measures Passport Mobility (MS) and includes Visa Free (VF), Visa on Arrival (VOA), eTA and eVisa (if issued within 3 days) and the Human Development Index.

193 countries participated in the rating.

Citizens with a Kazakh passport can visit 34 countries without a visa and in 48 more countries can obtain a visa on arrival. Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan can enter 116 countries only with the appropriate visa.

The strongest passport in the world is held by UAE citizens. For them, in 110 countries there is a visa-free regime, in another 53 countries a visa can be obtained upon arrival.

Afghanistan ranked last. For citizens of this country, a visa-free regime is valid only in 4 countries, in another 31 countries a visa can be obtained upon arrival.

Among the CIS countries, the passports of citizens of Moldova, Russia and Belarus are considered stronger than the passports of Kazakhstanis.