How many days Kazakhstanis to have rest in July

In July 2021, Kazakhstanis will have 11 days off.





In accordance with the labor legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, days of national and public holidays in the country are recognized as days off.





Thus, in July this year, two holidays are celebrated: July 6 – the Capital Day, July 20 - Eid al-Adha.





The Capital Day (July 6) - a public holiday in 2021 falls on Tuesday, in connection with which the government decided to give citizens three days off in a row (July 4, 5 and 6). The working day is rescheduled from Monday July 5 to Saturday July 3.





Eid al-Adha - in 2021, the sacred holiday falls on July 20, which gives Kazakhstanis one more extra day off.





In general, in July, Kazakhstanis will have 11 days off, taking into account holidays and weekends.









