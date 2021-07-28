How many days off will people in Kazakhstan have in August

IMAGES | pixabay.com

People in Kazakhstan working five days a week, will have 10 days of rest in August.

Kazakhstan will celebrate the Constitution Day in August. The only public holiday of the month falls on Monday. According to the government decree, in connection with the celebration of the Constitution Day, with a five-day working week, people in Kazakhstan will rest for three days in a row - from 28 to 30 August.













