How many schools will be built in Nur-Sultan in 2020

12 schools for 9,500 children will be built in the Kazakh capital in 2020, Mayor of the city Altay Kulginov said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office today.

According to the Mayor, construction of another 8 schools for 12,000 children will be launched as well.

There are 115 schools and 125,000 school students in Nur-Sultan to date. The number of students is 24,000 more compared to the last year. With the population number increasing, the load on social facilities grows . Eight schools are working in a three-shift mode. We plan to build 12 schools in 2020 and 12 schools in 2021. 22 schools for 22,000 students will be built at the expense of private investments," Altay Kulginov said.

In general, 50 schools are planned to be built in the city in the nearest 5 years which will let provide 120,000 children with secondary education.

