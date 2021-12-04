How thousands of Kazakhstanis will be delivered from Egypt: new details

In order to prevent the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus infection "Omicron" in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in accordance with the decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan, on December 3, to suspend flights to Egypt," said in the information of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Air traffic between Kazakhstan and Egypt was carried out by Air Astana and SCAT airlines from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Kostanay and Aktobe to Sharm El-Sheikh, Kazpravda.kz reports.
According to the airlines, today there are about 2,800 Kazakhstanis in Egypt.
The delivery of citizens of Kazakhstan from Egypt will be carried out by Air Astana and SCAT airlines from December 3 to 10," the ministry reported.
According to the decree of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor No. 51 dated November 30, 2021, passengers arriving from Egypt, upon arrival in the Republic of Kazakhstan, must provide a Certificate with a negative test result for COVID-19 by the PCR method, made no earlier than 72 hours at the time of crossing the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan. regardless of the availability of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as self-isolate for 7 days, regardless of the presence of a certificate with a negative PCR result for COVID-19 and vaccination against COVID-19.
