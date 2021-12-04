Система Orphus

How thousands of Kazakhstanis will be delivered from Egypt: new details

03.12.2021, 13:45 19657
How thousands of Kazakhstanis will be delivered from Egypt: new details
Starting today, Kazakhstan has suspended flights to Egypt.

In order to prevent the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus infection "Omicron" in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in accordance with the decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan, on December 3, to suspend flights to Egypt," said in the information of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Air traffic between Kazakhstan and Egypt was carried out by Air Astana and SCAT airlines from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Kostanay and Aktobe to Sharm El-Sheikh, Kazpravda.kz reports.

According to the airlines, today there are about 2,800 Kazakhstanis in Egypt.

The delivery of citizens of Kazakhstan from Egypt will be carried out by Air Astana and SCAT airlines from December 3 to 10," the ministry reported.


According to the decree of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor No. 51 dated November 30, 2021, passengers arriving from Egypt, upon arrival in the Republic of Kazakhstan, must provide a Certificate with a negative test result for COVID-19 by the PCR method, made no earlier than 72 hours at the time of crossing the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan. regardless of the availability of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as self-isolate for 7 days, regardless of the presence of a certificate with a negative PCR result for COVID-19 and vaccination against COVID-19.
 
relevant news

724 new COVID-19 cases, total at 973,769

03.12.2021, 14:41 19657
724 new COVID-19 cases, total at 973,769
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 724 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
127 were reported in Kazakh capital, 53 in Almaty, 15 in Shymkent, 55 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 38 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 25 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 125 in Karaganda region, 80 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 87 in Pavlodar region, 73 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 973,769.
 
11 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green zone’
 
North Kazakhstan is the only one region remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of December 3, the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.
 
The city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.
 
The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.
 
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 724 new coronavirus infections last day. Over the past 24 hours 1,231 people more recovered from COVID-19.
 
Acording to coronavirus2020.kz, COVID-19-like pneumonia claimed six more lives in Kazakhstan as of December 1.
 
Kazakhstan recorded 14 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 6 deaths and 28 recoveries as of December 1.
 
Since last March 13 Kazakhstan reported 82,748 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,161 deaths and 74,172 recoveries.
 
Whether New Year's parties to be held in Kazakhstan schools

02.12.2021, 14:21 44875
Whether New Year's parties to be held in Kazakhstan schools
The Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov answered a question regarding the holding of New Year's parties in schools.
 

As for matinees and other mass events, they will not be held in schools. There is a decision of the chief sanitary doctor, we obey his decisions, so there will be no matinees or other mass events in schools," Askhat Aimagambetov told reporters.

 
According to him, the decision to hold holidays inside the classrooms will be made at the level of school administration, Kazravda.kz reports.
 
Journalists also asked the Minister a question about the possibility of transferring schoolchildren to online learning in connection with the spread of the omicron strain.
 

It's too early to talk about it, we will work within the framework of the decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission. There is still not enough information to draw conclusions," the Minister of Education and Science replied.

 
Kazakhstan toughens entry rules over Omicron coronavirus variant

30.11.2021, 21:32 84430
Kazakhstan toughens entry rules over Omicron coronavirus variant
Images | open sources
Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyasov signed a new order toughening measures aimed at preventing the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the country, Kazinform reports.
 
According to the order, all persons entering Kazakhstan are obliged to have a COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a negative result received not before 72 hours at the moment of the entry (except for kids under five with those accompanying them holding such certificates, governmental delegations, airline crew members, and citizens received two shots of anti-COVID-19 vaccines with documentary proof).
 
Arrivals from Israel, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada, Belgium, and Egypt are required to have a COVID-19 PCT test certificate with a negative result received within 72 hours regardless of getting two shots of COVID-19 vaccines (except for kids under five with those accompanying them holding negative COVID-19 PCR test certificates, governmental delegations, airline crew members).
 
