"Hunting for personal data of Kazakhstanis" - the National Bank warned about scammers

The National Bank of Kazakhstan warns of the activation of scammers who, under the pretext of investigations into possible facts of fraudulent activities, present themselves as NBK employees and receive personal data of Kazakhstanis, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the bank.

Intruders, under various pretexts, convince citizens of the need to install mobile applications of second-tier banks or remote management services on personal mobile devices. After that, fraudsters get full remote access to smart-phone management, open accounts, issue loans and steal money," the report says.

It is important to note that in the course of a telephone conversation, scammers insist on the transfer of personal and confidential data (amounts stored on the account, SMS and CVV codes).

To obtain information on the personal data of users, fraudsters use all available methods of social engineering, including the provision of fake documents. They falsify documents confirming the identity of NBK employees, as well as letters or certificates on monetary transactions with funds from citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan," added at the National Bank.

The data obtained is used for the purpose of stealing and causing significant material damage to citizens.

The press service also reminded that the National Bank of Kazakhstan:

- does not service the accounts of individuals, does not conduct cash settlements and transactions with individuals;

- does not make calls to individuals regarding fraudulent actions with accounts of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, compromise of personal data and attempts to obtain loans in second-tier banks;

- Accounts with the NBK may be opened solely to record operations of the National Bank, second-tier banks and a limited number of legal entities.

In case of receiving suspicious letters or similar calls "from the National Bank", it is necessary to contact law enforcement agencies, the press service added.