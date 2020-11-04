Illegal organ transplant in Kazakhstan: court verdict announced

On November 2, 2020, Specialized district Criminal Court in Nur-Sultan considered the case of illegal organ transplantation, Kazpravda.kz refers to the press service of the city court reporting.

It was established that in 2017-2018, B.T. Taisalova, representing the interests of a foreign company in Kazakhstan, acted in a preliminary conspiracy with persons who are currently on the international wanted list. She assisted them in making illegal transactions with respect to organs of living persons. At the same time, she was submitting forged documents on family ties between the donor and the recipient and notarized gratuitous statements of consent to medical institutions in Kazakhstan, where organ transplantation was carried out.

It was also established that doctors G.M. Kuttymuratov and A.A. Donbay, who carried out the surgeries, did not know about the forged documents. All organ transplant operations were carried out officially, that is, on the properly prepared documents. Payment for the operations was made through the accounting department of the medical institution," the court says.

In this regard, Kuttymuratov and Donbai were found not guilty of illegal organ transplantation.

At the same time, as a result of the transplantation operation performed by Kuttymuratov, the patient became infected with HIV, i.e. the doctor did not fulfill his duties properly.

Taisalova was convicted and sentenced to 6 years in prison (the punishment cannot exceed 6 years 8 months). Kuttymuratov was sentenced to 2 years 6 months in prison (the maximum possible punishment).

The verdict did not come into legal force.

As a reminder, on July 19, 2019 it became known that the Kazakh transplantologist Gani Kuttymuratov was accused of illegal organ removal.

