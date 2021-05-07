Immortal Regiment campaign commemorating WWII heroes to be held online in Kazakhstan

A website to commemorate the Kazakhstani war heroes has been launched in Kazakhstan.





A group of Kazakhstani public figures and bloggers have launched the website qaharman1945.kz to hold the Immortal Regiment campaign commemorating the Kazakhstani war heroes in online format due to the pandemic.





The project led by President of the National Debate Federation Bolat Bukharbay, TV host Makhabbat Yessen, blogger Yakov Fedorov, Ave adicus YouTube channel author Ashirbek Adilet tells about the role of Kazakhstan in the Second World War and heroic actions of Kazakhstanis.





An online procession of war heroes is set to begin at 10:00am on May 9 on the project’s social network accounts.













