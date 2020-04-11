In 2020, it is planned to provide 12,600 families with rental housing

At the government conference call chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the implementation of the Nurly Zher State Program was reviewed. The First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev made a report.

For the current year, within the framework of the Nurly Zher program, it is planned to build 15 million square meters or 150 thousand dwellings. Through public investment, 38,300 apartments (2.2 million square meters) of social rental and credit housing will be built and acquired. Of these, 90 billion tenge are provided for the construction and purchase of rental housing without redemption.

It is planned to provide rental housing for 12,600 families:

6,000 large families;

1,000 young professionals;

5,600 people on the waiting lists of socially vulnerable categories.

According to Uskenbayev, 207 billion tenge has been allocated since 2017 for the construction of credit housing. These funds are wrapped in akimats on a revolving basis, of which about 100 billion tenge annually provide housing commissioning.

On the instructions of the Head of State, the National Bank additionally allocated 180 billion tenge to support the construction industry in a crisis and ensure employment. To receive these funds, akimats are preparing to issue bonds. The bond issue is scheduled for April 7," said the first vice minister.

Four regions (Nur-Sultan city, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions) are ready to buy bonds, 12 regions are under implementation. In total, 25,700 families will be provided with credit housing.

This year, the Housing Construction Savings Bank continues to provide soft loans at 2% per annum to large, single-parent families and families with disabled children at the expense of 49 billion tenge. Housing conditions of 5 thousand citizens will improve. As of today, the Housing Construction Savings Bank has issued 4,955 loans worth 49.3 billion tenge from 2019," Uskenbayev informed.

To date, in the framework of ensuring economic stability and preserving jobs, a draft resolution has been developed to amend the Nurly Zher program. The main changes are related to the implementation of the pilot project, in terms of introducing a mechanism of public-private partnership, increasing financing by 180 billion tenge, increasing the marginal cost of construction per 1 square meter and adjusting the performance indicators for credit housing.

Of particular importance with the support of domestic construction is given to the construction industry. Today, the market demand for construction products of basic materials is 669 billion tenge. 330 billion tenge of products are produced. As part of the work on import substitution, 33 new projects are being implemented. With the launch of these enterprises, the share of imports will decrease by 54%," Uskenbayev said.

Along with this, to cover the demand for sheet glass, a glass factory is being built in the Kyzylorda region with a volume of 32 billion tenge. In addition, the production of polyethylene pipes for 13 billion tenge is launched in the city of Nur-Sultan (Kerim Plastik Pipes LLP). The production of ceramics (Zerde Ceramics Aktobe LLP) and reinforcement by 40 billion tenge (Reinforcing Taraz Plant LLP) is increasing by 26 billion tenge. In addition, jointly with large construction companies and SWF Samruk Kazyna JSC, within the framework of the Economy of Simple Things program, projects are being launched with 100% import substitution for the production of refractory bricks, roofing materials, sanitary ware and paints and varnishes.

Today, about 642 thousand Kazakhstanis are involved in the construction and related industries (construction industry, logistics, trade, services, etc.).

As part of the additional funds allocated for the pilot project for housing construction, more than 15 thousand jobs are created. More than 29 thousand citizens are employed in the construction industry. About 33 thousand workers will work at 33 import-substituting enterprises.

The construction season has begun, especially in the southern regions. The construction should already be in full swing. And some regions are planning late financing. This will negatively affect the timely entry of facilities. I ask the regions to speed up and ensure the implementation of planned targets for the commissioning of housing," added the Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

According to him, akimats should have been ready to sell bonds and receive money from Baiterek NMH JSC. However, the regions have not yet worked out the organizational issues. The regions have raised funds from Baiterek NMH JSC for housing construction, but they are issuing a request for the repayment of obligations. This should not be allowed, since it affects the turnover of funds and the commissioning of housing. It is necessary to strictly observe the requirements of the program.





