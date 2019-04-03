In Almaty recipients of salaries "in envelopes" are warned about participation in the system of medical insurance

Almaty. May 13. Kazakhstan Today - Free medical services may become unavailable for payees receiving their salaries "in envelopes", warned the State Revenue Department (SRD) in Almaty city.



The Department reminded that as of July 1, 2017 the introduction of mandatory social health insurance system (OSMS) is beginning in Kazakhstan. Use of medical assistance under the new system will be available from January 1, 2018.



"As a result of the detour conducted to clarify the essence of the reform and determine the social status of citizens, there were established cases of employment without concluding labor contracts, among them were domestic workers, security guards, nannies, drivers, gardeners," commented the deputy head of the SRD in Almaty Kanat Baltabekov.



The Department noted that for citizens who receive income "in envelopes" medical assistance in the framework OSMS system may be inaccessible due to lack of deductions. Payments are made by employers for their employees by their own resources and the workers themselves automatically become consumers of medical services.



"As a result of a two-week detour the state revenue agencies specialists identified 749 facts of leasing property, 569 of them are already registered as individual entrepreneurs (IE), 117 as a result of the explanatory work, independently registered as IE", - informed In the SRD.



Self-employed persons registered as IE will have to pay contributions to the SHIF in their favor monthly at the rate of 5% of 2 MW (minimum wage), that is, 2,446 tenge for each month in 2017, the agency explained.



Let us recall that as the head of state noted in his message to the people of Kazakhstan, "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness," the system of mandatory social health insurance based on the joint responsibility of the state, employers and citizens, will be introduced from July 1 this year. The effectiveness of this system is proved by world practice.



Participants in the medical insurance system will be provided with a wide range of medical services. Participation in it of socially vulnerable layers of the population will be supported by the state.



The government needs to ensure the necessary informatization of health care. To develop competition, private medical organizations should be provided with equal conditions in the MSHI system.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.