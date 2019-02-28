In Kazakhstan, 117 people were victims of labour slavery over a year

Every year, Kazakhstan human rights activists register hundred of new victims of labour slavery, mostly abroad. The statistics was announced by the International Organization against Migration in the Republic of Kazakhstan.





According to public activists, over a year 150 new cases of trading in humans are revealed, but mere 13% of them occur within the country. Unemployed people are in the risk group, who leave for such visa-free states as the UAE and Turkey to work.





Kazakhstan remains the destination transit and passage country for victims of trading in human. In the last year, the Organization received 177 requests within the country from the victims of trading in human, 101 of them are migrants.





In addition, in 2017 the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued 446 thousand labour patents to foreigners in Kazakhstan. And, only 3% of migrants are legalized in the farms of our state.





Over the previous year, 1672 victims of slavery received rehabilitation and reintegration aid as part off joint work of the International Organization against Migration of Kazakhstan and local partner NGOs.









