In Kazakhstan, 240 patients with CVI are in serious condition

In Kazakhstan, 240 people with coronavirus are in serious condition, the Telegram channel of the IAC on COVID-19 non-proliferation informs.

At the moment, 13,998 people continue treatment for coronavirus, including 1,041 children. 4,139 patients are in hospitals, and 21,828 people are on outpatient treatment," the report says.

According to the source, 240 people are in serious condition, 35 - of extreme severity, 40 - on lung ventilators.

It is also reported that over the past day in Kazakhstan, 802 people have recovered from coronavirus.

By December 14 morning, new 747 cases with positive PCR for coronavirus and 17 cases with Covid-19 pneumonia were reported.





67 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 72 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 71 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 48 in Almaty region, 58 in Atyrau region, 78 in East Kazakhstan, 28 in Zhambyl region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Karaganda region, 74 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in mangistau region, 73 in Pavlodar region, 68 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region raising the country’s count to 142,325.

76 recoveries were recorded in Kazakh capital, 7 in Almaty, 85 in Akmola region, 29 in Almaty region, 9 in Atyrau region, 280 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in West Kazakhstan, 19 in Karaganda region, 195 in Kostanay region, 38 in Pavlodar region, 50 in North Kazakhstan. As a result the number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan climbed to 126,182.





