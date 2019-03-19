In Kazakhstan new website on consumer rights protection started-up

Astana. 31 March. Kazakhstan Today - "National Society for Consumer Rights Protection "Sapa" has developed a new Internet resource - oo-sapa.kz, where a list of low-quality products in Kazakhstan will be placed.



Sapa and Consumer Rights Protection Committee within the framework of the Memorandum on Cooperation in the field of consumer protection conducts joint work to inform the public about the quality and safety of products sold and imported in Kazakhstan.



In accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Protection of Consumer Rights", in order to realize the right of consumers to receive information about goods and seller, product rating that will help consumers identify quality and safe products is posted on the website.



As the Committee on Consumer Rights Protection of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs, the website will contain the list of low-quality products with information on products that were sold in violation of technical regulations and sanitary and hygienic standards, their manufacturers and places of sale.



It is worth noting that this list will be updated regularly as a supplement, as well as the exception of goods at elimination of the violations revealed.



