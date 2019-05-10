In Kazakhstan, number of foreign students to reach 20 thousand by autumn

In September 2018, the number of foreign students in Kazakhstan’s universities will possibly reach 20 thousand. It was said by the President of JSC Center for International Programmes, Zhanbolat Meldeshov, at the press conference in the Government.





Zhanbolat Meldeshov noted that one of the important directions of the activity of the Centre was to internationalize of the Kazakhstan education.





The Ministry sets a task to attract foreign students before the Centre. We held educational exhibitions jointly with our universities in the states of Central Asia, India. The number of foreign student as of today is 14 thousand, in the previous year the number was 13 thousand. By September of the present year, according to our estimates, the number of foreign students in Kazakhstan’s universities will reach 20 thousand. It is good figure. Until 2025, the Center has a task to increase the number of foreign students to 50 thousand," said Meldeshov.





He added that such a result would allow local universities to invite the best professors and thus to turn into an educational hub following Malaysia.





There branches of the best universities of the world are opened, one can come and get a diploma of the best universities. The same is planned to reach in Kazakhstan, in Astana. We have announced a number of exhibitions, there is interest of foreign students," he said.





Zhanbolat Meldeshev also noted that within the implementation of the international agreements, the number of scholarships to Kazakhstan citizens for getting education abroad has been increased by 2.6%.





One of the main tasks is to get qualitatively free education abroad. As of today, we have 20 thousand such scholarships. By the end of the next year, their number should reach 40 thousand," he said.









