In Kazakhstan, to reduce the volume of the Adhan proposed

Voicing of the Adhan is the integral part of Muslim traditions. However, over the last period, the Ministry of Religious and Civil Society Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received many requests for regulating the volume of the Adhan in the mosques.





In this connection, the Committee on Religious Affairs jointly with the Spiritual Department of Muslims of Kazakhstan and Religious Affairs Departments of the regions, cities of Astana and Almaty conduct explanatory work on making the volume of the Adhan correspond with the sanitary and epidemiological requirements for maintaining and exploiting other facilities, public buildings.





According to the requirements, the norms of noise from 7.00 am to 11.00pm are set from 55 to 70 decibels, as well as from 11pm to 7.00am from 45 to 60 decibels.





In turn, the Spiritual Department of Muslims of Kazakhstan follows the recommendations of the Ministry of Religious and Civil Society Affairs, the sanitary and epidemiology requirements for not exciding the volume of the Adhan.





In connection with the abovementioned, the heads of the mosques were called on to follow the norms of the sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as the citizens to understand the religious customs, only if they do not break the current legislation.









