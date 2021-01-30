Increase of maternal mortality is due to overload of healthcare system amid coronavirus pandemic in Kazakhstan

The overload of the healthcare system due to coronavirus infection has resulted in increase of maternal mortality in Kazakhstan, said the Ministry of Health Care.

In all countries of the world, including Kazakhstan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems are overloaded, first of all, it affects the health care provided to women, which has led to an increase in maternal diseases and mortality in our country," said the report.

Azhar Giniyat, Vice Minister of Health, said that a sharp rise in maternal mortality was recorded in the summer periods of 2020 and is associated with an increase in the incidence of the coronavirus.

This period accounts for 66% of all maternal mortality cases," Giniyat said.









