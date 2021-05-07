Institute for support of creative potential of children introduced in Kazakhstan

Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali on his Facebook page told what tasks were completed to support the creative potential of children following the results of the 2020 Address to the people.

According to him, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that it is necessary to resume the activities of children's clubs, where children could study the basics of creativity and handicraft.

At the instruction of the President, a new institution has been introduced to support the creative potential of children and adolescents through the implementation of state creative and sports orders. Their implementation is envisaged from May 1, 2021," Uali wrote.

Also, local executive bodies provide 2.4 billion tenge for implementation of the state creative order in 2021, and 3.7 billion tenge for the sports order.

In 2021, per capita funding will cover 23.5 thousand creative clubs and 1,029 sports sections, where 43.3 thousand children will train for free: creative clubs - 23.5 thousand children, sports clubs - 21,548 children.









