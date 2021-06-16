Interactive map of forests to be created in Kazakhstan

picture: mirpozitiva.ru

Kazakhstan is planning to launch an interactive forest control map. Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aliya Shalabekova announced this at a briefing in the CCS.





At present, the issue of creating an interactive map for monitoring and control of plantations of afforestation is being worked out. Already, a platform for monitoring forest fires, illegal deforestation and structure of the forest fund, which is available to forestry workers, is functioning in the national company Qarysh Sapary. From September 1, it is planned to introduce an interactive map," Shalabekova said.





According to her, this map will show the plots, areas and species composition of the created forest cultures with reference to the quarterly network of forest institutions, as well as potential areas for planting forests for a five-year period.





Residents of the country will be provided with round-the-clock access to the interactive map, including through mobile devices.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.