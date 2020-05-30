Kazakhstan to remove checkpoints between cities

Today the Interdepartmental Commission for Preventing the Spread of the Coronavirus chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, taking into account the proposals of the people and government bodies, made additional decisions to reduce restrictive measures in the country.

From June 1, 2020:

1) interregional roadblocks are being removed. By decision of the Chief State Sanitary Doctors and regional akimats, local roadblocks in the areas of the outbreak of coronavirus can be saved.

2) rail transport to regional centers and large cities of Kazakhstan, as well as inter-regional bus passenger transport, is resumed.

Passengers will be transported strictly in accordance with the approved sanitary requirements of the Ministry of Healthcare.

Ensuring compliance with established requirements in railway and bus stations will be carried out by employees of the Ministry of the Interior.

3) the activity of fitness centers, spa centers is resumed.

4) the work of all sports and culture facilities is resumed without spectators.

5) the work of kindergartens, supplementary education organizations (no more than 15 people in a group), research institutes and research centers resumes.

From June 15, 2020, movie theaters will be resumed, subject to sanitary requirements.

Also, taking into account the stabilization of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in a number of countries, the Interdepartmental Commission instructed government bodies to work out the issue of phased resumption of international flights (within the framework of Phase I with South Korea, China, Azerbaijan, and within Phase II with the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Turkey and Thailand).

The dates of the resumption of international flights will be determined depending on the opening of state borders and the sanitary and epidemiological situation.

Taking into account the resumption of activities of a number of industries and facilities, the Commission draws the attention of Kazakhstanis to the need for strict compliance with preventive measures (wearing masks, maintaining social distance, reducing contacts).

Following the meeting, Tugzhanov gave a number of other specific instructions.













