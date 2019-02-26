Introduction of e-passports of health began in Akmola region

Head of the Healthcare Department of Akmola region Saule Kisikova told about the introduction of digital technologies in the medical organizations of Akmola region.





According to her, the independent medical organizations (hospitals, polyclinics) have an 100% access to the Internet. In order to provide midwifery and medical units with the Internet, an additional amount of 41.7 million tenge was allocated.





As of today, the entire medical personnel is trained the computer literacy, the work in the information systems of the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, including in the use of the comprehended and medical information system. Using the system, 701 182 thousand people have been registered for appointment from January of 2018, of which 50% were registered via the personal cabinet of the doctor and that of the patient 8,915 (1.2%)," said the head of the Healthcare Department.





It should be noted that an active use o the mobile app "Damumed" with 7 923 thousand users, medical workers have 4554 logins.





In order to inform and educate patients, posts of digital literacy in the registration desks of 23 medical organizations (23 out of 37 have the module of policlinic) were created for web/mobile app from the beginning of April. Out of 127 medical forms approved by the Ministry, as of today 83 forms are introduced in the comprehended and medical information system," she said.





Also, a step-by-step transition of electronic health passports started in the region, 98% of 762 221 thousand people were registered in Akmola region.





With the help of the Electronic health passport, doctors will receive an access to full information on health of the patient, his record, chronic diseases, allergies, the medicines taken. All key information on the person’s health, separately from the place where the assistance is provided and the information system of the medical organization, will be collected in a single base," said Kisikova.





According to the head of the Healthcare Department of Akmola region, the introduction of paper-free workflow will also allow to reduce the queue in polyclinics owing to the preliminary online signing for the appointment, as well as will reduce the number of the doctor’s visits by electronic referrals and results of tests, will give an opportunity for patients to receive consultations, results of tests and examinations staying at home.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.