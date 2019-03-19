Israel develops new drug to treat osteoporosis

An Israeli university said on Thursday that its researchers have developed a drug for effective treatment of osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis, a disease in which bones become brittle and fragile, is caused by a disturbance in the balance between the formation of new bone tissues and the dissolution of old bone tissues, Xinhua reports.
The researchers from Ben-Gurion University demonstrated the drug's effectiveness in delaying bone dissolution.
