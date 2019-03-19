Israel develops new drug to treat osteoporosis

An Israeli university said on Thursday that its researchers have developed a drug for effective treatment of osteoporosis.





Osteoporosis, a disease in which bones become brittle and fragile, is caused by a disturbance in the balance between the formation of new bone tissues and the dissolution of old bone tissues, Xinhua reports.





The researchers from Ben-Gurion University demonstrated the drug's effectiveness in delaying bone dissolution.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.