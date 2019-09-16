IT School for gifted kids opens in Kazakhstan

A regional specialized boarding school Smart Technologies was inaugurated in Temirtau, Karaganda region.

400 children entered the new school equipped with up-to-date technologies and appliances. Students will be taught in three languages: Kazakh, Russian and English. From the 5th grade, children will dive into new disciplines and programming languages.

Besides, there are two sports halls, an assembly hall, a dormitory, and a canteen.

