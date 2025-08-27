25.08.2025, 19:49 16656
Japan decides to provide $7.4mln in pro bono grant for victims of nuclear tests in Semey

Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya signed the corresponding document today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Nurtleu announced on Monday the singing of an intergovernmental agreement, under which Japan will provide 7.4 million US dollars in a pro bono grant to support those affected by nuclear tests in Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh minister noted both nations that faced severe impacts from nuclear tests strongly advocate for a world free of nuclear weapons. It was highlighted Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to the current visit of Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, as Kazakhstan is set to mark 34 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site on August 29.
This year marks 80 years since atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and next year will mark 35 years since the Semipalatinsk Test Site was closed, said Nurtleu.

27.08.2025, 17:21
Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan

Speaking on the sidelines of Akorda Palace, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Nurlan Zhakupov, announced the possibility of launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We are currently negotiating several destinations, though no concrete agreements have been finalized. On the one hand, we are carefully assessing Jordan’s transport and logistics potential. On the other, we are considering launching a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the first half of next year, provided there is sufficient passenger demand to make it commercially feasible," Zhakupov noted.
He pointed out Jordan’s major attractions, including the ancient city of Petra and the resorts of the Dead Sea. If passenger demand is high, Air Astana is likely to move ahead with launching the route.

26.08.2025, 21:20
Electronic queue system to be introduced at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints
An electronic queue system will be introduced at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints, Chairman of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Almambet Shykmamatov told, kabar.kg reports.
He noted that this measure is being implemented in order to strengthen the fight against smuggling, counterfeit products and the shadow economy.
Thanks to the electronic queue system, carriers will be able to register in advance and pass the checkpoint at the appointed time. There will be no need, as before, to arrive a day in advance and wait for their turn," emphasized Almambet Shykmamatov.
According to him, the introduction of this system will improve the efficiency of accounting and control mechanisms. It will provide the ability to track the movement of goods, their owners and directions of travel in real time. This, in turn, will become an effective tool for preventing illegal trafficking and shadow activities.

25.08.2025, 20:15
Kazakhstan's life expectancy reaches 75.4 years for first time
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Minister Alnazarova said that in 2024, life expectancy in Kazakhstan reached 75.4 years for the first time, which is above the global average. In the first half of 2025, mortality rate decreased by 3%. Maternal and infant mortality rates reached a historic low in 2024 and continue to decline.
The Minister also reported on the measures launched to improve primary healthcare, to implement Accessible Outpatient Clinic concept and to expand accessibility of screening.
As for pharmaceutical support, measures were launched to improve affordability and availability of pharmaceuticals, and to enhance control over circulation of medicines.
Compared to the previous year, the shortage of doctors in Kazakhstan decreased by 19%, nurses - by 7%, and shortage of doctors in rural areas decreased by 16%.
The President was reported about the measures of protection of medical staff, including through toughening the legislation and ensuring prompt support in case of attack on.

22.08.2025, 16:25
Kazakhstan Officially Establishes Merke Nature Park

Kazakhstan has officially established the Merke Nature Park in the Zhambyl region to enhance biodiversity conservation and support climate resilience, with assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Xinhua reports.
Spanning more than 86,000 hectares in the Western Tianshan Mountains, the park is home to rare and endemic species. A recent wildlife survey recorded eight snow leopards, 120 argali sheep, 20 Indian gazelles and 22 Central Asian lynxes within its territory, according to the UNDP.
Beyond ecosystem protection, the park will foster ecotourism, environmental education and sustainable land use. Its plans include developing key infrastructure, creating employment opportunities, promoting scientific research and working with local communities to ensure long-term stewardship of the park's natural resources.
The establishment of the park represents an important step toward the effective management of natural resources and the preservation of ecosystems, said Daniyar Turgambayev, chairman of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife under the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
Merke Nature Park sets an example of how local action underpins global biodiversity goals and climate resilience," said UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia.
As part of a broader cooperation, Kazakhstan and the UNDP have established 10 new protected areas, while six existing reserves have been expanded. Kazakhstan has also established two new ecological corridors for the first time to safeguard the migration routes of rare wildlife, covering a combined area of 2.9 million hectares.

19.08.2025, 11:00
Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth

Since the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan has observed significant slowdown in prices increase. With an average index at 8%, price growth dynamics has slowed down since the second quarter: in April, prices growth made 1.6%, in May - 1%, in June - 0.7%, in July - 0.4%, and in the first two weeks of August - only 0.1%, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, prices for the majority of socially significant products remain the lowest in the Eurasian Economic Union.
Kazakhstan has the lowest market prices among the EAEU countries for 15 food items (sunflower oil, cottage cheese, eggs, salt, buckwheat, rice, flour, vegetables, etc.)," she said.
In her words, the lowest prices for milk and beef were recorded in Belarus, the lowest prices for chicken are in Belarus and Russia, with Kazakhstan standing second. As for butter, the lowest prices are observed in Kyrgyzstan.
In order to further stabilize prices at the domestic market, a package of measures has been implemented. The network of feeding yards is being developed, the country’s meat cluster is being formed, and agricultural fairs are being organized countrywide.
Earlier it was reported that food production in Kazakhstan had grown by 10.5% to reach 1.8 trillion tenge.

18.08.2025, 17:50
Kazakhstan and Grenada Signed Agreement on Visa-free Regime

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the United Nations, Ingrid Jackson, signed the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Grenada on Exemption from Visa Requirements for the Holders of Diplomatic and Service/Official Passports, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The international treaty provides for the waiver of entry visas for up to 30 calendar days for diplomats and officials of both countries. This step is aimed at fostering closer bilateral ties and further strengthening friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Grenada.
The Agreement has been concluded for an indefinite period and will enter into force on the date of receipt, through diplomatic channels, of the last written notification confirming the completion by both parties of the required domestic procedures.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in cooperation with the country’s diplomatic missions abroad, continues its active efforts to expand the number of states granting visa exemptions to citizens of Kazakhstan.

13.08.2025, 20:45
Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights

Starting November 3, 2025, SCAT Airlines is launching direct flights from Astana to Belgrade, the lively, atmospheric capital of Serbia, where history intertwines with street art, cozy cafes, and vibrant Balkan energy, Kazinform News Agency cites its press service.
Flights Astana - Belgrade - Astana will operate on Mondays and Thursdays.
Belgrade is a city with character. Here you can stroll along the Danube embankment, explore the Kalemegdan Fortress, drink coffee on a terrace overlooking tiled roofs, and discover the gastronomic culture of the Balkans. For tourists, it is a new destination with a special flavor. For business travelers, it is another reliable bridge between Kazakhstan and Europe.
Tickets are already on sale, it said in a statement.

13.08.2025, 12:00
Starlink internet officially launches in Kazakhstan

As of August 13, 2025, Starlink has officially begun providing satellite internet services in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.
This development will allow residents across the country to access high-speed, reliable internet through Starlink’s network of low Earth orbit satellites, operated by SpaceX.
On June 12, 2025, the Ministry and Starlink signed an agreement ensuring the company’s commitment to comply with the laws of Kazakhstan in delivering its services.
Starlink technology provides stable connectivity even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas, expanding access to modern digital services for the population.
Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Kazakhstan!" the company announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized the collaborative efforts that led to the launch:
For the past year, we have been working to align the positions of Starlink with Kazakhstan’s government agencies and regulators. Today, Starlink has added Kazakhstan to its official coverage map. Special thanks to Elon Musk and the entire Starlink team for their efficient work and collaboration - a truly dream team."

