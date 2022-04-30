Система Orphus

Karaganda plant no longer produces anti-COVID vaccines – chief sanitary officer

28.04.2022, 15:15 8746
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan has enough doses of anti-COVID vaccines for vaccination and revaccination of the population, Vice Minister of Healthcare - chief state sanitary officer Aizhan Yesmagambetova said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Kazakhstan has over 4 million doses of anti-COVID vaccines, including 1,8 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, 1,5 million Pfizer vaccine and 800,000 doses of Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazVac vaccine. This is enough to vaccinate and revaccinate people in the country," Vice Minister Yesmagambetova said on the margins of the plenary session of the Senate. 

 
That is why, according to her, there is no need to buy additional doses. 
 
Vice Minister Yesmagambetova also added that Kazakhstan has no plans to purchase more doses of Sputnik V vaccine. Presently the said vaccine is not produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant. The plant continues to routinely produce pharmaceuticals it used to make before the coronavirus pandemic.
 
 Earlier Health Minister Azhar Giniyat had also assured that there were enough coronavirus vaccines in Kazakhstan, at least for the next 9-10 months.
 
Reps of different ethnic groups associate themselves with Kazakhstan – President

29.04.2022, 16:20 101
Images | akorda.kz
The People's Assembly should become a platform of constructive inter-party cooperation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 31st session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

It is crucial that representatives of all ethnic groups residing in our country share the general civil values and associate themselves with Kazakhstan. This is our great achievement during the years of independence and we must strengthen it," said the Kazakh President.

 
 The Head of State went on to note that those for whom peace and accord, and unity of the people are of high importance in the new political realities should speak loud in parties. 
 

I believe that the Assembly can and should play a huge role in this issue, becoming a platform of constructive inter-party cooperation," said Tokayev. 

 
Earlier it was reported that a session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started in the Kazakh capital. The session focused on the theme ‘Unity of the People is the Foundation of New Kazakhstan" as well as discussed the issues regarding the activity of the People’s Assembly. 
 
The session of the People’s Assembly will take place in two parts. On Day 1, participants are split into three sections. 
 
The themes of three sessions are as follows: "The Future of the Nation: Construction and Modernization of the People’s Assembly", "Unity of the People, role of education, culture of institutes, civil society and mass media" and "Youth session of the People’s Assembly".
 
President urges not to respond to provocations undermining peace in Kazakhstan

29.04.2022, 14:10 26
Images | Akorda
Throughout its existence the People’s Assembly helped strengthen unity in the society, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
In his speech at the session of the People’s Assembly in Nur-Sultan, President Tokayev gave credit to the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan for strengthening the unity in the society throughout the years of its existence. 
 
The Head of State expressed confidence that in the new realias the People’s Assembly will continue to serve as a useful tool in establishing the policy of peace and reconciliation in the country.
 
 At the same time he noted it is necessary to determine the place and role of the People’s Assembly in the reform of the political system and outline the vector of its further development.
 
 The President also called on Kazakhstani media to remain unbiased, because Kazakhstan’s information security and ideological sovereignty depend on that. 
 
He stressed that it is unacceptable when external conflicts are used to undermine inter-ethnic accord in Kazakhstan. It is crucial to remember that we have no future without such values as peace and unity, the Head of State added. 
 
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstanis should not respond to external and internal provocations and that our statehood and the country should be the ultimate value.
 
Fate of constitutional reform should be decided in a referendum - President

29.04.2022, 13:25 86
Images | A frame from the video
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that a constitutional referendum will let each citizen of Kazakhstan take part in determining the fate of the country, Kazinform reports. 
 
While speaking at the session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan on Friday, President Tokayev stressed he had initiated fundamental amendments to the Constitution which at the end of the day will dramatically change the political system of the country.
 
 Kazakhstan, in his words, switches to a brand new state model, a new format of interaction between the state and the society. The President is confident that this brand-new format can be rightly called the Second Republic. 
 
A working group have prepared amendments to 33 Articles of the Constitution, that means that one third of the Constitution will be amended. The Constitutional Council will deliver its verdict regarding the proposed amendments in the nearest future. 
 
Moreover, at the session of the People’s Assembly, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the fate of the amendments to the Constitution should be decided by the people of Kazakhstan in a referendum. 
 
According to the Head of State, the constitutional referendum will let each citizen of Kazakhstan take part in determining the fate of the country and let us embark on the path towards comprehensive democratization and building New Kazakhstan. 
 
Last time Kazakhstan held the constitutional referendum back in 1995 to approve the current Constitution. Afterwards, the Constitution was amended four times without referendums.
 
Some 70% speak Kazakh, Yeraly Tugzhanov

28.04.2022, 15:40 8846
Images | primeminister.kz
As of today some 70% of classes in schools are taught in Kazakh, Kazinform reports. 
 

Undoubtedly, Kazakh is the state language. There are no obstacles to speaking the native language. All the Government meetings are held in Kazakh. Development of the Kazakh language is the duty of each Kazakh. Currently, 70% of the country’s population speaks Kazakh and we should develop it further," Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Thursday.

 
 He added that the Kazakh language development is not a politically charged issue and is transferred from the Culture and Sports Ministry to the education sector.
 
 The speaker highlighted that the country created all conditions to speak the state language for other ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev participates in election of People’s Assembly’s Majilis deputies

28.04.2022, 13:10 8936
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the XXX session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and cast his vote at the election of Majilis deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan elected by the Assembly, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 
 
After the election President Tokayev had a quick chat with the agents of candidates for the Majilis deputies. The Head of State noted this is the last time the election of the Majilis deputies is held that way given the upcoming amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
According to the President, the People’s Assembly will have proper representation in the Parliament.
 
 In his state-of-the-nation address earlier this year President Tokayev suggested amending the Constitution in accordance with which the Assembly’s quota will be transferred from Majilis to Senate and reduced from 9 to 5 deputies.
 
Kazakh President names new Adviser

27.04.2022, 16:35 16146
Malik Otarbayev has been appointed as the Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State signed a corresponding decree to appoint Malik Otarbayev as his adviser.
 
 Born in February 1980 Malik Otarbayev is a native of Zhambyl region. 
 
Malik Otarbayev did an internship at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He also served as the third secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Turkish Republic between 2016 and 2018.
 
 He also held the post of the deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan region. In 2020 he was appointed the head of the National center of rare manuscripts and books.
 
Aliya Nazarbayeva resigns as head of presidium of Association of Ecological Organizations

27.04.2022, 14:10 16006
Images | Kazinform
Aliya Nazarbayeva stepped down as the head of the presidium of the Association of Ecological Organizations. CEO of the Association of Ecological Organizations Aigul Solovyova confirmed the information, Kazinform reports.
 
 The CEO added that the Association continues its work. 
 
As earlier reported, Aliya Nazarbayeva was appointed as the head of the presidium of the Association of Ecological Organizations in 2017.
 
Ratification of Kazakhstan-China agr’t on prevention of movement of nuclear materials approved

27.04.2022, 12:19 16561
Images | Depositphotos
 The Kazakh Majilis approved the ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the prevention of the movement of nuclear materials. The draft law provides for enforcement of international commitments in ensuring radiation security, Kazinform reports.
 
 The deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items".
 
 "The ratification of the agreement will let widen and deepen cooperation in customs control to prevent illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items, extend cooperation in introducing modern technologies, to hold joint exercises and training workshops," Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev told presenting the document at today’s plenary session of the Lower Chamber.
 
 He added that the draft law provides for enforcement of international obligations of the sides in ensuring radiation safety, namely, radiation control at checkpoints on the customs borders of the nations, to ensure radiation security of citizens.
 
 He resumed that ratification of the agreement will contribute to more efficient legal regulation of the issues concerning the procedure for the prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items.
 

 
