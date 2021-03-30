Karin: Discussion on sale of land to foreigners ended

The discussion on the sale of land to foreigners has come to an end, the President’s aide Yerlan Karin said in his Telegram channel.





Karin recalled that on March 12, the President, invoking the legislative initiative right, directed to the Parliament a corresponding draft establishing a ban on the sale and lease of land to foreign nationals.





It was immediately accepted by the deputies into work and is already under deliberation within the established procedures. In particular, a task force was formed in Majilis on this bill with involvement of public figures, representatives of state bodies, non-parliamentary parties and experts. On March 18, the first meeting of the task force was held in the Parliament. This afternoon another meeting is to be held," the President’s aide explained.





In conclusion, Yerlan Karin added that the land commission will consider other issues of the agricultural land use.













