President visits Table Tennis Centre

21.03.2022, 16:05 14216
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Table Tennis Centre in Almaty built up to all the requirements of the International Table Tennis Federation, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got acquainted with the sport complex infrastructure, and played table tennis vs a young athlete. In a conclusion the Head of State wished young sportsmen good luck.

The up-to-date centre is designated for 12 tennis tables for competitions and 24 table for trainings. It boasts professional audio and video equipment, viewing stands.
 
Ministry of Education and Science commented on proposal to extend academic year in Kazakhstan

30.03.2022, 13:55 1746
Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov in an interview to journalists in the Majilis commented on the proposal to extend the academic year in Kazakhstani schools, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

Given that in January we could not study for some time for objective reasons, in addition, we had a pandemic, there were losses in knowledge. In this regard, last year we had the practice of holding a summer school. This is a world practice, many countries generally increase the duration of the academic year. And we are talking about the fact that this year, like last year, we will hold a summer school for our children," the head of the Ministry of Education and Science said.

 
The minister justified this decision by the need to improve the knowledge of students.
 

This is necessary so that children improve their knowledge and get an additional opportunity to work together with our teachers. This does not entail additional costs," said Askhat Aimagambetov.

 
Prosecutor General's Office appealed to people of Kazakhstan against backdrop of events in Ukraine

28.03.2022, 15:55 8731
Images | 24.kz
Deputy Prosecutor General Bulat Dembayev addressed the citizens of Kazakhstan in the light of the events in Ukraine, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

Since February 2022, materials (publications, videos, posts, comments) regarding the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine have been actively posted in the media and social networks.

 
At the same time, some of them are accompanied by calls for the participation of citizens of Kazakhstan in the conflict, deliberate provocative statements and deliberately false information with signs of inciting ethnic hatred, insulting the national honor and dignity of citizens of both sides.
 
Moreover, some users of social networks, including from among the citizens of Kazakhstan, publicly commenting on the ongoing events, place separatist appeals regarding the integrity of the territory of our country.
 
These actions are prohibited by the Constitution of Kazakhstan, generally recognized international legal documents to which our country is a party," Bulat Dembaev said.
 
He urged not to succumb to such provocative statements and appeals in order to prevent destabilization of the socio-political situation in Kazakhstan.
 
According to the Deputy Prosecutor General, the deliberate unlawful participation of a citizen of Kazakhstan in hostilities on the territory of a foreign state, as well as deliberate actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred, public calls to violate the integrity of Kazakhstan, the inviolability and inalienability of its territory using the media or telecommunications networks are criminally punishable acts (Articles 172, 174, 180 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan) and entail imprisonment for up to 10 years.
 

Dissemination of deliberately false information that creates a danger of disturbing public order or causing significant harm to the rights and legitimate interests of citizens or organizations or the legally protected interests of society or the state, including through the use of mass media or telecommunications networks, is punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years.

 
We call on citizens and the media, users of social networks to refrain from committing any of the above offenses, to prevent and prevent such provocative statements and appeals.
 
Uralsk Airport named after Manshuk Mametova

28.03.2022, 13:12 8896
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, signed the Government Decree “On assigning the name of Manshuk Mametova to the Oral International Airport LLP,” Kazpravda.kz reports.

By Decree of the Government of Kazakhstan dated March 18, 2022 No. 144, Oral International Airport LLP was named after Manshuk Mametova.

Manshuk Mametova is the first Kazakh woman to be awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

In 1942, she volunteered for the front, participated in battles as part of the 100th Infantry Brigade and the 21st Infantry Division. Senior sergeant, machinegun leader.

On October 16, 1943, in a battle near the city of Nevel, she repulsed the attack of the Nazis with machine gun fire. For this feat, Manshuk was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.
 
COVID-19: Kazakhstan in ‘green area’

26.03.2022, 10:05 13981
There are no regions remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ or moderate risk ‘yellow zone’ as of today, March 26, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.
 
Tokayev expresses condolences over death of people's artist Yuri Pomerantsev

23.03.2022, 15:05 14101
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones to late Yuri Pomerantsev, Kazinform cites the Facebook of the Kazakh President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.
 

A man of unique talent, skill, and charm, Yuri Pomerantsev made a valuable contribution to the development of Kazakh theatre and cinema. He gave us a whole constellation of bright, independent works, filled with profound meaning and sincerity.

 
The life and creative path of Yuri Pomerantsev is an example of devotion and selfless dedication to art, patriotism, intelligence, and generosity. Yuri Pomerantsev enjoyed the love and respect of the people, was a wise mentor for the young generation," reads the letter.
 
London celebrates Nauryz spring equinox holiday

22.03.2022, 15:47 14161
Images | Kazinform
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the UK capital celebrated Nauryz spring equinox in an offline setting. The diversity of Kazakh culture and art was showcased at the celebration of Nauryz hosted by the University College London Kazakh Society with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the Uighur diaspora took part in the Central Asian Spring Festival (CASF), which welcomed thousands of London residents and guests, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

As part of the festive concert, representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan performed Kazakh folk and well-known modern songs. The Kazakh national stand offered jewellery, national costumes, traditional household items, Kazakh cuisine, as well as books and brochures about the history, culture and modernity of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses Almaty people

21.03.2022, 11:46 14271
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated people of Almaty on Nauryz, Kazinform reports.

He noted that this year people celebrate Nauryz with great hopes and faith in future. January this year many innocent people were injured and killed; great damage was inflicted to the city infrastructure.

He stressed that thanks to unity and solidarity the people of Kazakhstan overcame that hardship.

As the President highlighted large-scale reforms, and construction of New Kazakhstan are awaiting ahead.
 
Head of State receives Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov

18.03.2022, 19:14 69671
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the criminal activity in the country as well as investigations of the criminal acts committed during the January events, identification and holding accountable offenders, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
According to the information presented to the President, 2,988 criminal cases are in progress. Charges have been issued on 188 cases, of which 166 were sent to the courts. The work is ongoing to confiscate stolen guns in illicit circulation.
 
The Head of State was familiarized with the measures to improve the activity of internal affairs bodies, In particular, the revision of the system of assessment of police work, debureaucratization, optimization of the pretrial process as well as law enforcement and greater protection of the rights of the citizens.
 
Akhmetzhanov told about new approaches toward the implementation of anti-corruption policy, greater effectiveness of personnel management, provision of meritocracy principle, and, and transparency of processes through digitalization.
 
In addition, Tokayev was informed about the modernization of the penitentiary system, improvement of the legal position and conditions of convicted prisoners and their resocialization.
 
In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions aimed at increasing further the level of rule of law in the country, quality transition into a service work model of internal affairs bodies.
 
