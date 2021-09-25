Kazakh authorities concerned about growth of drug crimes by 8.5% since the beginning of the year

Images | 24.kz

The authorities of Kazakhstan are concerned about the growth of drug crimes by 8.5% since the beginning of the year, the PM's press office said on Friday.

The problem of crime and drug addiction is very relevant today. Unfortunately, young people are becoming the main users of new synthetic drugs. This year 5,000 drug offenses were recoded in the country with an increase of 8.5%. We need systemic measures to combat this problem," Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said.













