Kazakh capital to host Denis Ten Memorial Challenge

12.10.2021, 19:20 6562
The Kazakh capital will host the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.
 
It is held under the aegis of the ISU. The international figure skating tournament will be held between October 28 and 31 at the Barys Arena. It will bring together over 100 sportsmen from 20 states of the world.
 
The tournament is organized by the Denis Ten Foundation with the support of the National Olympic Committee, Nur-Sultan administration and Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, its official Instagram account reads.
 
It is one of the largest projects of the Fund aimed at supporting creative youth and fulfilling the plans and ideas of Denis Ten. In 2019 the Fund established the Denis Ten Scholarship for winners of Kazakhstan Figure Skating Championships.
 
Source: Kazinform

 
