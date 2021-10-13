Kazakh capital to host Denis Ten Memorial Challenge

Images | open sources
The COVID-19 situation is stabilized in the country with up to 2,000 cases reported on a daily basis, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said.
According to Tsoi, the R number has dropped 1.2fold from 1.11 to 0.96 compared that in August.
He went on to say that there has also been decrease in the number of hospital admissions due to the stable COVID-19 situation.
The infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 36% and ICU bed occupancy – 33%. In general, the country has seen decline in the infectious diseases bed occupancy from 56 to 36% and ICU bed occupancy from 45 to 33% since August 1. 22 thousand beds are on standby," he said.
Notably, the country has logged 1,717 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,444 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.
Images | kaztag.kz
Monitoring groups in Almaty will work until the immune layer reaches 70%, said Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor.
Until we reach the required level of coverage of the population with vaccinations and a good immune layer, i.e. above 70%, the activities of the monitoring groups will continue," Bekshin said.
Vaccination passports for citizens of 13 states have become valid in Kazakhstan.
Recognize as valid on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan passports / certificates / certificates of vaccination of citizens of the Argentine Republic, Hungary, Georgia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of San Marino, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Thailand, the Turkish Republic and the Estonian Republic ", reads the decree of the Vice Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov.