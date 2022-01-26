Kazakh dombra players won competition in Spain

Kazakh dombra players Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz won the instrumental competition in Spain. They reported this on their Instagram page, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

The musicians scored 95 points out of 100 possible in the international distance competition of instrumental performers Music box.

Previously, young talents reported that their work is participating in the finals of the competition in Spain, promising to publish a video after the announcement of the results. And now the Kazakhstanis, and all the fans of Temirlan and Yernat, can enjoy their amazing video on their Instagram page.

It should be noted that this is not the first victory of the creative duo - in May 2021, it took first place in the international competition Golden Time Talent in the UK.

Temirlan was awarded the state scholarship of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy in the field of culture in 2021. In addition, Olzhabay, as well as Yernat Nauryz, became laureates of the state youth award "Daryn" last year.