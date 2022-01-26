Система Orphus

Kazakh dombra players won competition in Spain

24.01.2022, 14:18 9726
Kazakh dombra players Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz won the instrumental competition in Spain. They reported this on their Instagram page, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
The musicians scored 95 points out of 100 possible in the international distance competition of instrumental performers Music box.
 
Previously, young talents reported that their work is participating in the finals of the competition in Spain, promising to publish a video after the announcement of the results. And now the Kazakhstanis, and all the fans of Temirlan and Yernat, can enjoy their amazing video on their Instagram page.
 
It should be noted that this is not the first victory of the creative duo - in May 2021, it took first place in the international competition Golden Time Talent in the UK.
 
Temirlan was awarded the state scholarship of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy in the field of culture in 2021. In addition, Olzhabay, as well as Yernat Nauryz, became laureates of the state youth award "Daryn" last year.
 
Quarantine restrictions eased for business in Kazakhstan

25.01.2022, 11:59 1311
Kazakhstan eased quarantine restrictions for business entities. Azhar Giniyat, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced this at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

In order to implement the instructions of the Head of State dated January 21, 2022, the following approaches to reducing restrictions for business entities were also considered and approved at the IDC," the speaker noted.

 
Thus, the further implementation of the Ashyq project at business facilities will continue; restrictions on opening hours have been lifted in all zones, for all facilities that allow visitors with both green and blue status; when using only the green status in Ashyq, regardless of the epidemiological zone; solemn, commemorative, sports events, exhibitions, forums are held without restrictions; the activities of sports complexes, recreational and religious facilities, entertainment facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, and retail chains are not limited.
 
The minister stressed that it is allowed to enter without restrictions if you have a blue status, regardless of the epidemiological zone, to hotels, airports, railway and bus stations, public service centers, branches of Kazpost JSC, banks, catering facilities like canteens, covered markets, educational centers, SPA-centers, beauty salons, inter-regional, intra-regional, city (regular and irregular) transportation.
 
For a number of facilities where visitors with a blue status are allowed to enter, restrictions in the green zone are lifted; in yellow - up to 70%, in red - up to 60%, the occupancy of catering facilities by type of restaurants, cultural facilities, gaming and entertainment facilities for adults and children has been increased.
 

Over the entire period of the pandemic, there has not been such large-scale easing of quarantine measures in all business sectors. And this, in turn, imposes special responsibility and faith in the commitment of business to the implementation of established safe work algorithms," concluded Azhar Giniyat.

 
Recall that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with representatives of the business community, called for a review of quarantine measures against businesses.
 
Kazakhstan reduces COVID-19 quarantine period

25.01.2022, 09:50 1486

Kazakhstan reconsidered the COVID-19 quarantine period," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

 
The COVID-19 quarantine time for close contacts to people with COVID-19 and asymptomatic cases has reduced from 14 to 10 days. Thereat, if tested negative for COVID-19 on the 7 th day, the quarantine period will also end. Notably, the quarantine time will come to an end on the 10 th day, no PCR test is required.
 
Earlier, the Minister said that since the pandemic outbreak the daily coronavirus cases for the first time ever exceeded 16,000 the nationwide.
 
Since the beginning of the year there were detected 178,000 coronavirus cases. The daily cases exceeded 16,000 for the first time ever due to the Omicron spread and its high transmission.
 
9,016 new COVID-19 cases conformed last 24 hours

25.01.2022, 08:11 1561
Kazakhstan confirmed 9,016 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
1,648 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 1,501 in Almaty, 85 in Shymkent, 998 in Akmola region, 409 in Aktobe region, 396 in Almaty region, 567 in Atyrau region, 229 in East Kazakhstan, 113 in Zhambyl region, 162 in West Kazakhstan, 1,245 in Karaganda region, 223 in Kostanay region, 74 in Kyzylorda region, 177 in Mangistau region, 703 in Pavlodar region, 263 in North Kazakhstan, 123 in Turkestan region, bringing the country's tally to 1,166,697.
 
Student scholarships will increase in Kazakhstan

24.01.2022, 16:26 9801
Images | depositphotos.com
Scholarships for students will be increased in Kazakhstan from the beginning of the academic year, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

From September 1, 2022, on behalf of the Head of State, scholarships for students of Kazakhstani universities will increase by 20%, undergraduates and doctoral students - by 15%," the message says.

 
The ministry also recalled that earlier in September 2021, the amount of scholarships for bachelors had already increased by 20%, for undergraduates and doctoral students - by 15%. Thus, since September 2021, the student scholarship amounted to 31,423 tenge, undergraduates - 76,950 tenge, doctoral students - 172,500 tenge.
 

From September of this year, the scholarship of our students will again increase by 20%. For example, students studying in the pedagogical field of training will begin to receive more than 58 thousand tenge, in other areas - about 37 thousand tenge. The scholarship for undergraduates will increase to 86,987 tenge, doctoral students - up to 195,000 tenge," said the director of the department of higher and postgraduate education of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adlet Toybaev.

 
International Programs Centre CEO named

24.01.2022, 13:00 9881
Anuar Zhangozin is appointed as the CEO of the Bolashak Centre for International Programs, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry's press service.
 
Born in 1986 is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.
 
Prior to the appointed headed the education department of Nur-Sultan in 2017-2019.
 
Speaks Kazakh, Russian and English.
 
National statistics bureau head relieved of his duties

24.01.2022, 11:57 9956
The Head of State decreed to relieve Nurbolat Aidapkelov is relieved of his duties as the head of the national statistics bureau of the Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.
 
COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan exceeds 1.1 mln cases

24.01.2022, 08:05 10206
Kazakhstan confirmed 11,340 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
2,512 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 1,953 in Almaty, 180 in Shymkent, 1,015 in Akmola region, 317 in Aktobe region, 354 in Almaty region, 486 in Atyrau region, 290 in East Kazakhstan, 202 in Zhambyl region, 372 in West Kazakhstan, 1,866 in Karaganda region, 265 in Kostanay region, 124 in Kyzylorda region, 134 in Mangistau region, 980 in Pavlodar region, 178 in North Kazakhstan, 112 in Turkestan region, bringing the country's tally to 1,157,681.
 
Kazakhstan formed 5-month supply of basic food products

21.01.2022, 17:10 37131
Yerzhan Kazanbayev, Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about the measures taken to stabilize prices for socially significant food products (SSFP) in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
As noted by the Chairman of the Trade Committee, the trend of the last 2 years is a significant increase in food prices around the world. In addition to the logistical difficulties due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021 there were droughts in many countries and, as a result, rising prices on world markets. And Kazakhstan is no exception.
 
Today, the main task is to prevent sharp jumps in prices. Work on this is being carried out by the Ministry together with central government agencies and akimats.
 
First, work continues to ensure the affordability of basic types of food products.
 
It is planned to increase the area under crops and the production of priority crops intended for the production of socially significant goods.
 
At present, almost a 5-month supply of basic foodstuffs has been formed in the country. In order to reduce prices for the consumer, it was decided to reduce the size of the trade markup for socially important food products (there are 19 types in the list) from 15 to 10%.
 
In addition, financing of stabilization funds and lending to retail chains at the expense of the local budget is planned to be increased to 140 billion tenge (today 70 billion tenge has been allocated).
 
Secondly, work is underway to organize forward purchases of early imported fruits and vegetables from Central Asian countries during the off-season.
 

Additional block of work of the Ministry and akimats is the strengthening of state contro; on the part of local executive bodies we are strengthening work to control the trade markups and remuneration by involving the public," Yerzhan Kazanbayev said.

 
