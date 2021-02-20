Kazakh film, recognized as best in Poland and Germany, released

The film 18 kilohertz by Kazakhstan director Farhat Sharipov, which won the Grand Prix at the 36th Warsaw International Film Festival, has been released.





The film tells the story of two teenage friends from the 90s, in whose lives love, friendship and betrayal take place. It was filmed in Almaty based on the story Hardcore by Zara Yesenaman.





The main roles in the film were played by debutants: Musakhan Zhumakhan, Alibek Adiken, Kamila Fun-So. They admitted that it was not easy.





In the fall of last year, this movie won the Grand Prix of the 36th Warsaw International Film Festival.





In addition, in December last year, the film was recognized as best at the 30th International Film Festival in Cottbus (Germany).













