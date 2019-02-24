Kazakh Foreign Ministry to increase e-public services to 95% by 2025

22 million services, including 20 million in electronic form, were provided to state revenue bodies in 2018, Kazakh Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov told at a governmental hour in the Mazhilis.

According to the Minister, the roadmaps to optimize public services have been passed, specifying their further optimization and automatization with their introduction to the electronic government website.

As a result of work carried out by the Finance Ministry, it is planned to increase the provision of public services in electronic format to 95% by 2025.

Systematic work is carried out each year to reduce budget classification codes, to optimize tax accounting forms. In 2015, the number of budget classification codes reduced by 2.5 times, and tax declaration forms were streamlined by 30%. In a bid for drastic simplification of the electronic taxation, it is envisaged to switch to a single electronic wallet of the taxpayer service," they have stated in the Ministry of Finance.

He has noted that the Ministry of Finance’s information systems (the State Revenue Committee’s information systems through information systems of the Treasury Committee) will deliver the payments, handled in a single electronic wallet, for the taxes upon which tax liabilities have occurred by the end of 2019.

The removal of the erroneous payment of taxes will lead to reduced payment vouchers, exclusion of outstanding payments and undue penalties, reduced offsets and returns of erroneous payments, reduced collection letters, taxpayers’ time losses, reduced burden on information systems of banks, treasury, and the State Revenue Committee," stated Smailov.

