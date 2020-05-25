Kazakh Information Ministry launches its official Telegram Channel

Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry launches its official Telegram Channel, Minister Aida Balayeva said.





She added that the Ministry adheres to the principle of openness and strives to rapidly share updated information. The Ministry's Telegram Channel will cover information concerning its work and also the work of other central state bodies.





















