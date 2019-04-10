Kazakh internal forces to undergo reorganization

Almaty. December 6. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan is to reorganize its internal forces and introduce a national mechanism for the prevention of torture. These issues were the topics of discussion on Wednesday at a Majilis plenary session headed by the lower house speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin.



According to Caspionet, the national mechanism for the prevention of torture is a new form of social control. First of all, correctional facilities, rehabilitation clinics and compulsory treatment for alcoholism will all be along the first to undergo inspections. A Commissioner for Human Rights has to at least twice a year visit such institutions and talk to prisoners to find out whether they are being treated badly. In total, the programme will cover about four hundred and fifty specialized institutions. Human rights activists will primarily focus on juvenile detention centres and prisons with a special security level.



"If experienced and responsible people come there and inspect the state of matters they will surely report on the violations. Anyway, we have to understand that such international practice is only emerging in the country, with only 37 states having such a preventive mechanism to date," said Berik Imashev, Kazakh Minister of Justice.



The Kazakh Ministry of Interior Affairs is now also learning international experience. The country is to reorganize the internal troops introducing four regional commands instead of the eight existing brigades' offices. Reorganization of the internal forces system is expected to improve management and improve the decision-making policy.



"Over the past 11-12 years, I can honestly say that we have reinforced the country's internal forces. First of all, we have reinforced its personnel and logistics. We have provided the troops with modern weapons and special means," said Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Kazakh Minister of Interior Affairs.



