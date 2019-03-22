Kazakh low-cost airline’s ticket sales to start in late March

At the instruction of the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan and Air Astana are working round the clock to launch FlyArystan low-cost airline. The ticket sales for the carrier's commercial flights are expected to start on March 29, 2019, the committee's press office reports.

Starting May 2019, Kazakhstan's low-cost airline FlyArystan plans to operate daily commercial flights from Almaty to the cities of Astana, Atyrau, Kokshetau, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Taraz," the statement says.

