Kazakh ministers to meet with citizens in regions

The Kazakhstan Cabinet members intend to visit the regions of the country in the first quarter of 2019.

New social initiatives, which can be divided into three blocks - raising incomes and supporting low-income citizens, issues of housing for low-income families, issues of high-quality education and healthcare, regional development, have been announced. We will allocate KZT 2.3 trillion for addressing these issues in the next three years," Deputy Prime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova told a briefing at the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to her, much attention will be given to outreach work. "In this regard, starting next week, we, with a large group, will go for awareness-raising activities," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that, the outreach working group intends to visit all the regions of the country.

There will be such forms as the reception of citizens, separate meetings with various categories of population. For instance, Kulyash Nogatayevna [Shamshidinova] (Minister of Education and Science) will meet with representatives of education, teachers right in the rural areas. Yelzhan Amantayevich [Birtanov] (Minister of Health) - with healthcare representatives. All of us will meet with various categories," Gulshara Abdykalikova explained.

She also informed that during the visits, the ministers will inspect the activities of the Public Service Centers and the Employment Centers.

Over 4 million families in Kazakhstan have different income levels. Of course, everyone wants to get support. However, it should be noted that assistance will be provided to the most needy. And other families will be individually considered, first of all, in terms of job security, provision of loans for starting and continuing business, creating conditions for working at home," Abdykalikova clarified.

