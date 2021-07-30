Access to LinkedIn network in Kazakhstan reponed

IMAGES | journal.tinkoff.ru

Kazakhstan has restored access to the Internet resource linkedin.com after the removal of illegal content, the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan held negotiations with the official representatives of the company Linkedin on the situation with the restriction of access to the Internet resource linkedin.com in Kazakhstan. The administration of Linkedin has considered the notification of the revealed facts of violation of the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the materials posted on the site Linkedin", said in the message.





It is noted that representatives of Linkedin recognized the demands of the Kazakh side as justified and removed the illegal content from the Internet resource.





In this regard, MISD has taken measures to restore access to the Internet resource linkedin.com for Kazakhstani users. Agreements have been reached with representatives of the Linkedin company to build a further constructive dialogue and establish mutually beneficial cooperation," the department added.





Recall that two days ago the Internet resource Linkedin was blocked in Kazakhstan for a number of violations.













