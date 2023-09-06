04.09.2023, 15:36 8086
Kazakh Opera Music to Be Performed in the Capital of Georgia
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera will perform in Tbilisi for the first time. The Georgian audience will have a long-awaited unforgettable meeting with music from Kazakh works, as well as world masterpieces performed by the opera house’s principal soloists, symphony orchestra and choir conducted by the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The tour concert "Steppe Melodies in Tbilisi" will take place on September 23 at the Shota Rustaveli National State Academic Theatre, Astana Opera press office reports.
The tour geography of the Astana Opera is expanding every year. Our artists and musicians are warmly and cordially welcomed both in Kazakhstan and abroad. Each performance abroad is an important and exciting event, because we represent not only our opera house, but also the country, introducing foreigners to national culture, which, as practice shows, is of great interest around the world. Therefore, we always include the national authors’ works in our tour programs. This is a wonderful opportunity to tell about our country in the universal language of music, understandable without words," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, noted.
The tour to the Georgian capital promises to be a spectacular event. Abzal Mukhitdin, the Astana Opera’s deputy principal conductor, is preparing an impressive gala program, which will consist of a large block of music from Kazakh operas and instrumental works, as well as celebrated arias and ensembles from operas by world-famous composers.
According to the Maestro, the opera house’s long-term fruitful collaboration with Georgian colleagues Manana Gunia and Ala Simonishvili will be reflected in the exhibition of costumes from the productions of the Piccolo Theatre project in the foyer of the Shota Rustaveli Theatre and the opera buffa scenes presented in the concert.
The performance of a Georgian opera aria by our soloist, as well as the sound of a dombyra will be a delightful surprise for many," Abzal Mukhitdin shared.
Artists and musicians are thoroughly preparing for a tour to Tbilisi: Georgia is known throughout the world for its special love for music, in particular, for vocal music. The program announced the participation of the opera house’s principal soloists: the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Aigul Niyazova, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Medet Chotabayev, Meir Bainesh, as well as laureates of international and national competitions Gulzhanat Sapakova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Yevgeniy Chainikov, Yerzhan Saipov, Artur Gabdiyev. The opera house’s opera company director is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
As a reminder, in the previous anniversary season, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Astana Opera performed in Baku, Moscow, Minsk, as well as in Poland and Slovenia and many regions of Kazakhstan. For the opera house, touring is an important part of its development, an indispensable element of improvement and exchange of experience. Therefore, in the new 11th season, the Astana Opera plans to continue active touring.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.09.2023, 21:47 8266
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth
Tell a friend
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said its SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down safely off the coast of the southeastern U.S. state of Florida early Monday, Xinhua reports.
The four-member international crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and Roscosmos (Russia's state space corporation) cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida at 12:17 a.m. Monday Eastern Time (1617 Monday GMT).
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 a.m. Sunday Eastern Time (1105 Sunday GMT).
The mission was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 2, and docked to the ISS the next day.
The crew has been living and working aboard the ISS for six months.
During the mission, the crew contributed to hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including student robotic challenges, plant genetics, and human health in microgravity to prepare for exploration beyond low Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth, according to NASA.
The mission, codenamed Crew-6, is the sixth crew rotation flight of a Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.09.2023, 16:23 9886
Discover an eco-friendly China through the lenses of expats
Tell a friend
In recent years, China has created miracles in both ecological conservation and green development, drawing worldwide attention. Many foreign friends living, working, studying in or visiting China have captured beautiful sceneries around them through their cameras. There photos vividly record the achievements of China's ecological governance and green development.
Undulating mountains, massive bamboo forests, shimmering waters... Images of Zhongzhang village in Anji county, east China's Zhejiang province, captured through the lens of Peter Rich, recipient of South Africa's Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Architecture, exude tranquility and beauty.
Rich was drawn to the scenic splendor when he first visited Anji. As the birthplace of the Chinese philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Anji treasures its verdant landscape as its greatest wealth.
The captivating scenery has lured Rich back multiple times.
Every time I come to Anji, I find myself intoxicated by the ecological environment, feeling far removed from the city clamor and attaining inner peace," he said.
Li'ao village, on the eastern foothills of Siming Mountain, Ningbo, Zhejiang province, over 300 households have solar panels installed on their rooftops, which always glimmer under the sunlight. This solar project was jointly built by the Ningbo Electric Power Supply Company of State Grid, the local government, and photovoltaic enterprises. It grants villagers with a certain amount of free electricity each year, and makes extra collective income by selling surplus power it generates.
Rogelio from Brazil has lived and worked in China for over a decade. He told People's Daily that he was delighted by the human-nature harmony when seeing the image taken by his drone. "Over the past more than ten years, I've seen the ecological environment around me get better and better, the scenery more and more beautiful. I hope more people can come to China to see what's happening in the country," he said.
This photo shows how natural scenery and urban architectures are blended harmoniously into one in Guangzhou Science City, south China's Guangdong province. The banyan trees along the river bank cast shades of coolness. The photo was captured by Peter Helis, a German working for the Guangzhou Development Zone, during a running in the morning along a river in the city.
The beautiful environment in the city allows residents to better recharge their energy for work and life," said Helis.
Having lived in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for nearly 20 years, Helis is very familiar with the development and changes there. In another of his works, which was taken in a park in Guangzhou's Huangpu district, a red-whiskered bulbul is enjoying a sumptuous berry breakfast.
In recent years, China has made remarkable achievements in ecological governance. There have been great improvements in water quality and protection of wildlife habitats. Many birds come to the Greater Bay Area in autumn and winter," Helis said. He is currently working on global investment promotion for the Guangzhou Development Zone.
My work and life are centered in China. I hope I can keep working here until I retire. I love China."
In Huangling village, Wuyuan county, east China's Jiangxi province, the local government has promoted ecological tourism development by leveraging ecological resources and other advantages, embarking on a path of integrated industrial development. Huangling is a hilly village, so villagers often dry grains on rooftops. The assorted crops drying on the round winnowing baskets resemble a series of opened umbrellas, forming a lively and pleasing scene.
This photo was taken by Sarah Mary De Meillon, a South African student studying at the Chinese Language and Culture College of Huaqiao University. This cheerful South African gave herself a beautiful Chinese name - "Huang Mei Gui," which means yellow rose. She has also been to many scenic spots in China before, such as Huating Lake in Anhui province and Yundang Lake in Xiamen, Fujian province.
The lucid waters and lush mountains in China are truly very beautiful! I have truly felt China's efforts in ecological environment protection and governance," she said.
Photo shows splendid and picturesque fields in Tekes county, Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The photo was taken by Ng Pin Xiu, a Malaysian student from the School of Civil Engineering, Central South University.
Chinese and foreign students from universities in Fujian province pick tea in a tea garden on the Wuyi Mountain. The photo was taken by Alexander William, an Indonesian student from the Chinese Language and Culture College of Huaqiao University.
This photo shows a splendid view of the Xiling Snow Mountain in Dayi county, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province. It was taken by Dhanushka N. Wanasinghe, a Sri Lankan post-doctoral fellow with the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
By Hou Lulu, Wang Xiaobo, People's Daily
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.08.2023, 18:29 35881
Tariff for Investment program to reduce wear and tear of utility infrastructure by 20% by 2029
Tell a friend
During an extended meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about measures to develop the energy sector and modernize the housing and utilities sector as part of the implementation of the messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister noted that the first stage of construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline was completed, as a result of which more than 170 settlements got access to natural gas.
In the gas sector, legislative norms have been adopted, allowing to involve in the development of additional up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year, including by developing gas deposits. Construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is underway at the Kashagan field. The project will be completed in 2025," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, unproductive intermediaries in the sale of oil products have been excluded at the legislative level. Now oil producing organizations can independently supply oil to refineries for processing.
At the same time, modernization of power plants with the capacity of over 700 MW will be completed this year. This includes a large-scale project to restore the first power unit at Ekibastuz GRES-1 with a capacity of 500 MW.
Along with this, the project on expansion of GRES-2 and construction of GRES-3 was launched. Also, 7 RES projects with a total capacity of 126 MW are being implemented this year.
Head of the Government also noted that the republic has started implementation of the program "Tariff in exchange for investment", which will reduce the level of wear and tear of public infrastructure by 20% until 2029.
The new tariff policy is based on the principles of transparency, accountability and publicity of the whole process of tariff formation," he said.
According to him, thanks to the program it is planned to attract more than 3 trillion tenge of investment in the renewal of 62 thousand km of engineering infrastructure, as well as to take 25 thousand km of ownerless networks on the balance.
It has also made it possible to start raising the salaries of more than 200,000 workers in the housing and utilities sector from the current 135,000 tenge to 200,000-300,000 tenge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.08.2023, 15:58 38316
97 thousand children from socially vulnerable families to be provided with free meals in kindergartens
Images | Акимат Алматы
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in an expanded meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party, during which he informed the deputies about the implementation of previous messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, primeminister.kz reports.
In his speech Prime Minister noted that these program documents are aimed at improving the welfare and quality of life of Kazakhstanis.
The implementation of instructions was conducted in difficult conditions and with constantly emerging external and internal challenges. Nevertheless, the set tasks were generally realized, and long-term and systematic instructions continue to be executed," he said.
Thus, the Government has taken systemic measures in the social sphere. The Social Code has been approved, which provides support for citizens from birth to old age. For social support of families with children, the period of care up to 1.5 years has been increased, benefits for mothers with many children have been raised. Today, more than 750 thousand mothers receive this assistance.
From September 1, free meals will be provided to children from 1st to 4th grades of general education schools. Also this year the issue of free meals in kindergartens for 97 thousand children from socially vulnerable families has been resolved. Thus, the state has assumed the costs of preschool education for this category of children," Alikhan Smailov noted.
On the instructions of the Head of State, social allowances were increased by 23% for people with disabilities and those who have lost their breadwinner. Differential increase of pensions of more than 2 million pensioners was made. In general, the state's expenditures on the pension program today amount to more than 3 trillion tenge.
In addition, on the instructions of the Head of State, the retirement age of women was fixed at 61 years until 2028. Related additional expenditures on pension provision will amount to more than 800 billion tenge.
Along with this, this year citizens have been given the right to manage their pension savings. Depositors can transfer to private management companies, chosen by them independently, 50% of the amount of their pension savings. In general, more than 1 million people have exercised their right to use their pension savings to improve their living conditions and medical treatment.
Since the beginning of this year, the Government has introduced the Digital Family Card. More than 500 thousand Kazakhstanis have received proactive social support.
A Comprehensive Employment Plan is being implemented jointly with the regions as part of the Program for Increasing the Income of the Population. Currently, more than 600,000 people have been employed in new, vacant and state-subsidized jobs, half of them young people.
The President's instruction on employment of young people and socially vulnerable population occupies a special place. The age of youth has been increased from 29 to 35, which opens access to state support measures for 5.7 million people. During this year about 9 thousand of them, including socially vulnerable, received soft loans at 2.5%, grants and were able to open their own businesses," Alikhan Smailov said.
As Prime Minister noted, the task has also been set to increase 2-fold the salaries of 1.2 million civil servants. In this regard, salaries of teachers are annually increased by 25%, doctors by 30%, nurses and other categories of workers by 20%.
At the same time, work has been carried out with about 2,000 enterprises, as a result of which employers have increased the salaries of more than 1 million employees by 10 to 50%.
Financing of secondary education has more than doubled over the past 5 years alone, from 2 to 4.5 trillion tenge.
The National Project "Comfortable School" has been launched, under which 369 schools will be built. In addition, an Education Infrastructure Support Fund has been created to accumulate funds returned to the state as part of anti-corruption measures. To date, the Fund has received 120 billion tenge, of which 97 billion tenge has been allocated for the construction of 62 schools.
The number of educational grants in domestic universities increases annually. This year, out of 88 thousand allocated grants, 73 thousand were awarded to this year's school graduates.
More than 380 thousand students have their stipends increased from tomorrow. Only for the last 3 years the cost per student has increased on average from 420 thousand almost to 1 million tenge," Prime Minister emphasized.
Providing students with dormitories is also an important issue. Since 2020, 10 thousand places for students are introduced annually. Under the program of state subsidies for the construction of dormitories 99 objects have already been commissioned, this year it is planned to open 32 more.
At the same time, from September 1, non-resident students from certain categories of socially vulnerable groups will be reimbursed for living expenses.
Also, starting from the new academic year the salaries of teaching staff of higher educational institutions will be increased by 20%.
Head of the Government noted that the republic has begun to reboot the model of science management. The National Council on Science and Technology and the National Academy of Sciences under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been created. Special attention is paid to the commercialization of the results of scientific research of Kazakhstani scientists.
In general, in 2023-2025, the volume of financing of science will amount to 643 billion tenge. Of these, 149 billion tenge have been allocated already this year, which is 3.5 times more than last year's level.
Last year, the labor remuneration of 1,700 leading scientists was increased by 70%. Every year young scientists began to be provided with 500 grants for internships in the leading scientific centers of the world. In addition, 11 research institutes engaged in fundamental research were transferred to direct state funding," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, the issues of quality and accessibility of medical care are under special control.
In particular, the issue of providing rehabilitation assistance to children with neurological diseases has been resolved. Today, 55 medical organizations provide such services, 27 of which have been introduced in the last 2 years.
In order to provide the industry with qualified personnel, the state order for residency training has been increased by 70%. This year alone it has been increased by 1000 grants.
805 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget over the last 3 years to increase the salaries of medical workers.
This year the implementation of the National project "Modernization of rural health care" was launched. Within its framework, 655 primary health care facilities will be built and 32 inter-district hospitals will be modernized. This will allow to cover more than 4 million rural residents with specialized medical care," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, the construction of 2 out of 8 planned regional multidisciplinary and university clinics with the use of public-private partnership mechanism has been launched.
Concluding his speech on the social block, Prime Minister emphasized that a powerful incentive for the development of domestic production of medicines was the strengthening of cooperation with a major global pharmaceutical industry from TOP-50 BIGPHARMA. Thus, agreements on localization of production of drugs in Kazakhstan have been signed with Pfizer and Roshe.
Within the framework of state support, 98 long-term agreements with 36 domestic manufacturers for the supply of medicines and medical devices are currently in force.
This year, out of 1.6 thousand trade names of drugs purchased, 947 items, i.e. 61%, were produced by domestic pharmaceutical companies," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.08.2023, 12:27 49026
Hurricane Idalia forces evacuations, flight cancellations in U.S. Florida
Tell a friend
Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday afternoon as it was heading toward the Gulf Coast in the U.S. state of Florida, forcing an emergency declaration, mass evacuations and flight cancellations as it is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning, Xinhua reports.
The hurricane was forecast to develop into an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" and lash the Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
It could intensify at least to a Category 3 hurricane - classified as a major hurricane, bringing powerful winds and a potential storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.
Idalia put most of Florida's 21 million residents, along with those in the southern parts of Georgia and South Carolina, under hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings and advisories.
EMERGENCY DECLARED, MASS EVACUATIONS
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. The number was expanded to 49 counties on Tuesday.
Buckle up for this one," DeSantis, who suspended his presidential campaign due to the crisis, said at a news conference on Monday afternoon, urging Floridians to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions.
According to local officials, more than 5,500 National Guard members have been mobilized and over 580 rescue personnel have been stationed for storm response.
Evacuation notices have been issued in at least 22 counties in the state. Many of the notices were for people in low-lying and coastal area.
Pasco and Levy counties, located north of Tampa, both ordered mandatory evacuations for some residents. In Levy County, officials said residents of Cedar Key must be off the island by Tuesday evening because storm surges would make bridges impassable.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in response to the powerful hurricane.
FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS, SCHOOL CLOSURES
Hundreds of flights have been canceled as two of the region's largest airports - Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport - suspended commercial operations on Tuesday. Amtrak has canceled at least 12 East Coast routes and is modifying others.
At least 42 school districts have announced closures over the next two days, along with 16 state colleges and seven universities.
MacDill Air Force Base, located by Tampa Bay, had prepared to evacuate several aircraft and began a mandatory evacuation Monday morning for personnel who lived in local counties, according to a statement from the U.S. Air Force.
During a phone call on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with DeSantis and approved an emergency declaration for the state, the White House said in a news release.
Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously," Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell told CNN.
She said that urban search and rescue teams are on standby from the FEMA, while the Army Corps of Engineers is set to support power generation missions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2023, 20:17 49866
Foreign Ministry Hosts Award Ceremony for "Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media" Competition Winners
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Chief Editors’ Club, Kazakh Tourism, and the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) Secretariat, hosted the award ceremony for the winners of the eighth annual international contest, "Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media". Authors from Azerbaijan, Canada, Ethiopia, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Canada were chosen as winners in various categories, including tourism and CICA. Their publications covered a range of topics, including Kazakhstan's growing global engagement and investment potential, its culture, tourism, and CICA's role in international peace and security, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the winners, Roman Vasilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, noted the high caliber of all entries and the growing number of applications received. This year, the jury reviewed over 70 submissions from 40 countries.
Significantly, the award ceremony coincided with the International Day against Nuclear Tests, established by the UN on the initiative of Kazakhstan in 2009. In his speech, Vasilenko underscored Kazakhstan's contributions to nuclear non-proliferation and introduced Kazakh artist and anti-nuclear activist Karipbek Kuyukov, whose exhibition was displayed in the foyer of the Ministry as part of the event.
Roman Vassilenko also elaborated on Kazakhstan's role in strengthening trade, economic, and transport and logistics ties between Europe and Asia, as well as its efforts to promote global and economic cooperation. He highlighted that Kazakhstan launched the Astana International Forum (AIF), which seeks to foster dialogue among Middle Powers, serving as a platform to "amplify voices for peace, progress, and solidarity" amid increasing global polarization and geopolitical challenges.
The ceremony was attended by Bibigul Zheksenbai, President of Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, Ambassador Doulat Kuanyshev, CICA expert in the politico-military dimension, Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Vice-Minister of Culture and Sports, Kairat Sadvakassov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism, as well as ambassadors and diplomats from Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Spain, Italy, Canada, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.
Bibigul Zheksenbai expressed gratitude to all contest participants and noted that the published materials positively influence Kazakhstan's international image. Doulat Kuanyshev highlighted the works of the two winners in the CICA category and outlined Kazakhstan's priorities for its current chairmanship of CICA.
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev, congratulated those present on Kazakhstan’s upcoming Constitution Day on August 30 and noted Kazakhstan's special role in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. The Ambassador also emphasized the importance of objective media coverage of large-scale reforms in Central Asian countries and wished luck in building a New Kazakhstan.
Canadian journalist Donovan Mackenzie noted that Kazakhstan and Canada share several common features, including inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony, active foreign policy, as well as the experience of being neighbors to major powers. He extended his wishes for Kazakhstan's success in achieving its goals.
A reporter from the Vietnamese national radio "The Voice of Vietnam" Xuan Nguyen thanked the organizers on behalf of all participants for the opportunity to visit Kazakhstan and expressed hope for strengthened friendship and increased tourism between Vietnam and Kazakhstan.
In addition to receiving commemorative prizes, the winners of the contest will tour Astana, Almaty, and the East Kazakhstan region, during which they will visit cultural and historical sites and engage with notable speakers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2023, 16:10 49991
People of Kazakhstan rightfully proud of your victories: Alikhan Smailov meets with World Summer Universiade medalists
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with the winners of the XXXI World Summer Universiade held from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu, China, primeminister.kz reports.
The Kazakhstan national student team was represented by 90 athletes in 11 sports: archery, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, athletics, fencing, judo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, shooting and wushu. As a result, the national team took 20th place among 119 countries in the overall medal standings.
During the meeting, Alikhan Smailov read out the congratulations of the Head of State to the athletes.
I heartily congratulate you on your bright victories at the XXXI World Summer Universiade. Our young people won 2 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals in the large-scale competition attended by representatives of 119 countries of the world. The high achievements of our students are written in golden letters in the history of Kazakh sport. Our athletes have worthily defended the honor of the country. They are an example for the younger generation. I express my sincere gratitude to all young people who took part in the competitions. I am confident that in the future you will be able to conquer even higher milestones. I wish you all good health and further success! Let our flag fly high, and the anthem always sounds from the podium of victory!" the text of the congratulatory message reads.
In turn, Prime Minister also noted that Kazakhstani athletes from among student youth showed themselves worthily at the past international competitions.
Your victories are rightly proud of Kazakhstan. You have honorably represented our country in China," he said.
At the same time, the Head of the Government emphasized that the Universiade is not only a sporting event, but first of all a youth platform that allows students from all over the world to be close to each other. Friendly ties established with people from different countries are of special importance.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, Kazakhstan's sport today needs new names, those who will replace famous athletes. That is why today's victories at the Universiade are a serious bid for future Olympic achievements.
On behalf of the Government and on my own behalf, I express my gratitude for the worthy performance of all coaches and young athletes, as well as their parents. We are grateful for the joyful emotions that give your sports victories. We are waiting for new achievements and records from you!" he concluded.
The meeting with the Prime Minister was attended by silver medalist in archery Diana Tursynbek, silver medalist in shooting Nikita Chiryukin, a team of medalists in shooting, who won silver and bronze medals: Islam Satpayev, Konstantin Malinovsky and Nikita Shahtorin, as well as the judo medalist team that won bronze medals: Sungat Zhubatkan, Askar Narqulov and Bekarys Saduakas.
In addition, among the participants were taekwondo bronze medalists Beksultan Musakhan, Abdurahmon Maripov, Beibarys Kablan and Shamsat Duisenov, wushu bronze medalists Aikerim Torekhanova and Beksultan Kosskenov, as well as fencing bronze medalists Zhanat Nabiyev, Nazarbay Sattarkhan and Artem Sarkisyan.
Some of the athletes made welcoming speeches. Thus, Sungat Zhubatkan noted that he wanted to bring a gold medal to Kazakhstan, but this time he managed to win bronze.
I hope that next time we will win gold. Thank you for your support. Let the flag of our country always be on the victory podium!" he said.
Nazarbay Sattarkhan also thanked for the support and noted the focus of Kazakhstan's athletes on high achievements.
We will not stop, and will show even better results," he assured.
During the meeting, the Head of the Government presented the winners of the XXXI World Summer Universiade with letters of thanks and memorable gifts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.08.2023, 17:29 59276
Senator Aigul Kapbarova called for an increase in state grants
Tell a friend
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Kapbarova met with the residents of Shymkent, press service of the Senate reports.
One of the important areas on the agenda was the issue of financial support for business ideas for needy citizens. The senator noted the need to increase the number of gratuitous grants for Shymkent residents, which are aimed at improving their well-being.
We will raise proposals and comments on topical issues in the Parliament and bring them to the relevant ministries. In every family there can be temporary difficulties. The duty of the state is to support them. For this purpose, a decision was made to provide a gratuitous state grant. The funds allocated for the implementation of new business ideas should be provided to citizens who really need it. We understand that the responsibility entrusted to the representatives of the commission is enormous," Aigul Kapbarova said, addressing the members of the commission.
A representative of the Department of Employment and Social Protection of the Population of the city of Shymkent informed the participants of the meeting with the results of work to ensure the employment of citizens and improve the welfare of the population. As it turned out, over the past three years, the number of recipients of targeted social assistance has significantly decreased.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
01.09.2023, 14:03Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment 01.09.2023, 18:0450656Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties 01.09.2023, 14:3449666Kazakhstan to build Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry 01.09.2023, 15:5049571We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security 30.08.2023, 12:2749271Hurricane Idalia forces evacuations, flight cancellations in U.S. Florida 16.08.2023, 09:32118166Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 10:38118036China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods 16.08.2023, 08:28117566Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8% 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan116676AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan 14.08.2023, 17:41108456Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%