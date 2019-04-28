Kazakh ornaments became a trend in wardrobe of European style - expert

Kazakhstan ’s designers presented their collections at the XXII International Fashion Exhibition Central Asia Fashion Autumn-2018 in Almaty. The works of Kazakh designer Bagdat Akylbekova have been dismantled by foreigners.





The line designed by Bagdat Akylbekova, by our standards, resembles the Kazakh national costume, there are many elements of ornament, leather. If this is the case here, then in Europe it is perceived as a special exclusive clothing. It is different from what is on their market and the ornaments become trendy, according to the head of the business program of the exhibition Milena Yershova stated.





It is an interesting fact some elements and several models were used as costumes for the film "The Daughter of Genghis Khan in the 21st Century.





The film will be aired on November 8, even the promo campaign has not started yet, and we already saw how these costumes look like, they were represented by the main characters of the film," the speaker said.





It should be noted 14 Kazakhstani contestants New Generation Open Way took part in the event.





Their works were presented at the show, in general, we see that these are young designers who are starting to take their steps, but they are showing a fairly high level. In case of the complete collection of 14 things, they could easily integrate with brands or prepare this collection for production and sales, "Milena Yershova specified.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.