Kazakh PM instructs to step up work on roads quality, safety

17.05.2022, 13:05 946
Over 90% of motorways in Kazakhstan are to be brought into compliance with the existing standards, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In his remarks at the Tuesday Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that Kazakhstan boasts a wide network of motorways with the total length of some 96,000 kilometers. "A lot has been done recently to develop transport communication countrywide," he stressed.
 
For instance, the Premier mentioned the construction of the transport corridor ‘Western Europe-Western China, as well as the introduction of toll roads stretching almost 2,000 kilometers.
 
However, according to Alikhan Smailov, Kazakhstanis are not happy with the condition of roads, especially the ones where tolls are payable. Given that he instructed QazAvtoJol company to work on improving the quality and safety on roads.
 
The head of the Kazakh Government reminded that motorways are developed as part of the ‘Strong regions is the driver of the country’ national project. As per the project, 91% of motorways in the country will be brought into compliance with the existing standards in 2022.
 
Prime Minister Smailov continued by adding that Kazakhstan is ranked 93rd in the world in terms of road quality by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
 

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev repeatedly criticized poor condition of motorways in the country. I would like to remind that each akim (governor) of the region is personally responsible for poor condition of local roads," said Alikhan Smailov, admitting lack of skilled personnel and modern technologies in the sector.

 
He instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development together with regional authorities and QazAvtoJol company to ensure timely launch of all projects planned.
 
Over 11 mln Kazakhstanis enrolled to vote in referendum

17.05.2022, 14:15 1056
Images | Depositphotos
Over 10,000 stations are set to open to hold a referendum, Kazinform reports.
 

As of today, there are 10,013 referendum stations across Kazakhstan. As of May 15, some 11,722,536 people were included in the list of voters eligible to take part in the republican referendum,"  Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov told the sitting of the Central Election Commission.

 
He stressed the need to work thoroughly on the issues concerning recruiting sign language interpreters, special taxi services, and other necessary measures for the convenience of people with disabilities.
 
Abdirov urged all people to once again check their voting places and registration status.
 
As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan decreed to hold the republican referendum on June 5, 2022.
 
Kazakhstan lowers dependence on poultry imports – Agriculture Minister

17.05.2022, 11:15 836
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan managed to lower significantly dependence on poultry imports, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While addressing the Government’s meeting, Minister Karashukeyev noted that Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector demonstrates a relatively robust development evidenced by stable rates of growth of head count for cattle and poultry, improvement of their quality indicators, growing volume of livestock production, etc.
 
He also pointed out that the country is self-sufficient for beef, mutton, horse meat and eggs. Kazakhstan has managed to lower its dependence on poultry imports from 51% to 35% in the past three years, Yerbol Karashukeyev stressed.
 
This, according to him, happened mainly thanks to the measures of state support which are growing year on year.
 
Minister Karashukeyev went on to add that the sector has become investment-worthy.
 
Earlier Minister Karashukeyev revealed that over 50 cattle breeding investment projects to the tune of KZT 70 billion had been developed in Kazakhstan last day.
 
35 degrees Celsius heat to grip Kazakhstan

13.05.2022, 18:50 26091
Warm spell and occasional rain are forecast for Kazakhstan for May 14-16, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.
 
According to the Mets, a warm section of the North Atlantic cyclone and associated fronts will influence the weather in Kazakhstan this weekend, bringing rain. The country's east, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to expect heavy rain with thunderstorms and hail, as well as high wind.
 
Temperature is to rise to 17-25 degrees Celsius in the west, north, east, and center during the day, 23-35 degrees Celsius in the south.
 
Kazakhstan, Turkiye set to almost double number of flights

12.05.2022, 17:32 33231
Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Tьrkiye are set to discuss further increase in number of flights and expanding air geography this month, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said, Kazinform reports.
 
Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic 65 flights were operated between Kazakhstan and Tьrkiye on a weekly basis. Currently, there are 61 flights linking Kazakhstan and Tьrkiye operated by Air Astana, Fly Arystan, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, and Pegasus.
 
According to Minister Uskenbayev, the number of flights between the two nations is set to almost double amounting to 124 flights per week.
 
Starting from 13 May Kazakhstani airlines – Air Astana, SCAT and Turkish Airlines will gradually step up the number of flights to Antalya and Bodrum. Additional flights will be operated from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Oral (Uralsk), Shymkent and Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk).
 
Kazakhstanis to directly appeal to Constitutional Court

11.05.2022, 17:00 41816
Establishment of a Constitutional Court expands citizens' opportunities to protect their constitutional rights, Rakhmet Mukhashyev, a member of the Constitutional Council, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Mukhashyev, the proposed changes to the Kazakh Constitution do not expand the powers of the Constitutional Council, but grant the citizens, who believe they are deprived of their rights and interests, the right to directly appeal to the Constitutional Court.
 

That is a direct connection between the citizens of our country and the body that addresses violations of the constitutional rights of the citizens," said the speaker.

 
He went on to note that the Constitutional Council is the body that deals with requests from judicial bodies, with the judge on his own submitting the issue for consideration to the Council.
 
The proposal to create a Constitutional Court was announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-national address on March 16, 2022.
 
Notably, the draft amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan will be submitted to a national referendum to take place on June 5 this year.
 
Tokayev sends congratulatory letters to leaders of a number of states on Victory Day

09.05.2022, 15:35 41416
Images | Depositphotos
In commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulatory letters to the presidents and heads of government of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
In congratulatory messages, President Tokayev conveyed words of appreciation to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the home front workers, wishing them good health, longevity and prosperity.
 
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the "Otan Ana" monument and observed a minute of silence in honor of Kazakhstanis died in the Great Patriotic War.
 
Strengthening country’s defense capacity is of particular importance – Kazakh President

06.05.2022, 19:45 82261
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State congratulated officers, soldiers, and veterans on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.
 
 "30 years ago by the Decree of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan was founded, which was an important step towards strengthening our Statehood," said Tokayev. 
 
The President noted that since gaining the sovereignty special attention was attached to establishing an army with powerful military capacities. Thanks to the patriotic and professional specialists this goal was successfully achieved. 
 

The current issues in the defense sphere were addressed timely, with the invaluable contribution made First Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, People’s Hero Sagadat Nurmagambetov. His rich experience helped lay the foundation of our Armed Forces. Today, the military school Zhas Ulan and Military Institute of Land Forces bare the name of Sagadat Nurmagambetov," said the President. 

 
The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan’s glorious army defends the country’s independence and is a reliable stronghold of New Kazakhstan, and brave soldiers stand guard over the security of the country. 
 
The Kazakh President pointed out that the military doctrine of the country is exclusively defensive and that the country relies on diplomacy when national interests need to be protected. Tokayev noted that the country’s foreign policy is of a constructive and balanced nature. It is aimed at protecting the national interests, with the country establishing friendly relations with all countries. 
 

Amid the unprecedented geostrategic tension in the world strengthening the defense capacity of the country is of particular importance. For Kazakhstan, enhancing cooperation in the military and technical sphere is among the top priorities as well. Thanks to its peacekeeping activity the Kazakhstani Army earned recognition globally. In the 90s of the last century, our country for the first time sent peacekeepers to Tajikistan. The Kazakhstani soldiers successfully served in the UN and OSCE missions. Today, our peacekeeping contingent is in Lebanon and West Sahara," said the Head of State. 

 
The President went on to note that all of this strengthens the authority of Kazakhstan as a reliable international partner capable to make a considerable contribution to keep peace and stability. In addition, Kazakhstan pays great attention to provide the Armed Forces with high-technology weapons and equipment. Samples of arms proved to be effective in real combat conditions are purchased and produced. 
 
According to Tokayev, the celebration of the Defender of the Fatherland Day ahead of the Great Victory Day has a deep symbolic meaning. He also noted that the Second World War left an indelible mark in the history of mankind. During the war years, our people demonstrated true bravery, courage, and determination. 
 

The great role in supplying the Army with weapons and bringing the early victory were played the plants and relocated enterprise during the years of war. Over 500 frontline men were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union for the courage in the fights against fascist invaders. Our women also heroically fought on the battlefield of the war. The names of Aliya Moldagulova and Manshuk Mametova will always remain in the memory of our people. This year marks the 100th birth anniversary of Khiuaz Dosspanova. She flew over 300 combat missions. She received the title of the People’s Hero after gaining independence. However, the feats of most of our compatriots are yet to be assessed. In this regard, I believe that it is our sacred duty to restore historic justice," said the President.

 
President Tokayev awards top military and special ranks

06.05.2022, 13:10 81836
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on awarding top military and special ranks, class and qualification ranks, the Akorda press service reports.

Sorse: Kazinform
 
