Kazakh poet Shoshimbai Sariyev dies aged 75

Honored worker of Kazakhstan Shoshimbai Sariyev has passed away at the age of 75, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport stated.

Shoshimbai Sariyev was born on April 15, 1946, at Shomish station of Aralsk district, Kyzylorda region.

His professional career started at Kazalinsk district newspaper Leninskoye znamya, Aralsk district newspaper Tolkyn. Later, he worked as an editor at Kazakhstan paper, department head of Zhuldyz magazine, senior research associate at the Mukhtar Auezov Institute of Literature and Art of the National Sciences Academy of Kazakhstan.

In 1971, he graduated from the Journalism Faculty of the Kazakh State University. In 1996, he attained the Candidate of Sciences degree on the theme "Exploring modern Kazakh lyric poetry". He penned the monograph "Poetry of the 20s of the 20th century".

His first collection of verses called Baldauren was published in 1974. Since then, around 15 books in Kazakh and Russian under his authorship have been released.

In 1994, the Zhazushy publishing house issued a volume of his selected poems, and in 1992, the collection of songs Suiinshi.

Shoshimbai Sariyev is the Tarlan prize holder, honored worker of Kazakhstan.





Later, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of late Kazakhstani poet.





In his telegram of condolences, the Head of State noted that Shomishbai Sariyev was one of the leading Kazakhstani poets. His wonderful poems were widely popular among the readers.





Through his years long creative work the poet has made considerable contribution to the enrichment of the spiritual work of our people, the telegram reads.





Also, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of Shomishbai Sariyev.





The telegram stressed that Shomishbai Sariyev was the prominent Kazakhstani poet and had greatly contributed to the development of national literature and spirituality as a true patriot of independent Kazakhstan.





The telegram continues that he has been known to many readers as the author of lyrical poems and lyrics to numerous songs. Shomishbai Sariyev will be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan.





