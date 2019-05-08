Kazakh President attends Aibalta 2019 military exercises

Photo: Defense Ministry's press service

President of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed the main facilities of the Koktal training base to survey the active phase of Aibalta strategic command-and-staff training exercises, the Defense Ministry's press service reports.

About 8,000 military and 2,000 weapon units and military equipment are involved in the large-sacle military maneuvers which started on April 15.

The Head of State visited the command centre, supply installations, unmanned aircraft control centre. The President was reported on the main stages and objectives of the Aibalta 2019 strategic command-and-staff training exercises.

According to the preliminary estimates of the Ministry's authorities, the goals of the exercises have been achieved. Troops gained experience and passed training to conduct operations, demonstrated high field training level, delivered on their mission.

