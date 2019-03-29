Kazakh President offers to consider experience of Georgia in police reforms

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarabyev highlighted the case of Georgia where all police officers were dismissed and lawyers were hired during the visit to Atyrau region, Moi gorod reports.





In Georgia, there was a reform held in police, all police officers were dismissed, and lawyers were hired and reorganized this body. I also consider it. There are many lawyers who graduated from the universities with diplomas and could not find a job. I think that we should apply such an example of Georgia - to dismiss police officers and take hire lawyers," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.





The Kazakh head of state underlined that it is necessary to cancel such universities of the country that do not meet standards of higher education. The work of the universities should be in the way they train the specialties in demand.





Nowadays, the country faces the huge demand in specialties in agriculture. It is necessary to open in Kazakhstan agricultural universities, and to train specialists. I am not against girls wanting to get a specialty in this sector. But, it is hard to believe that girls would wear rubber boots, milk cows and to vaccinate. This issue should be considered well," said the Kazakh head of state.









