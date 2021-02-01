Kazakh President sends condolences to family of Mikhail Dorofeyev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives on the untimely death of famous journalist Mikhail Dorofeyev, the Facebook account of Kazakh President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

The President expressed his sincere condolences on the passing away of well-known journalist, member of the National Public Confidence Council Mikhail Dorofeyev. "We knew Mikhail Dorofeyev as a bright personality, effective media manager who made a noticeable contribution to the development of the country’s media space. He was highly appreciated for his civic activities and high human qualities," the telegram reads.

As earlier reported, editor-in-chief of Informburo.kz information and analytical internet portal Mikhail Dorofeyev passed away.





According to the portal Informburo.kz, Mikhail Dorofeev was 49 years old.





For over 25 years he has worked in various media in Kazakhstan. First - in the local mass media of the Atyrau region, then in the republican - on the KTK TV channel, in the newspapers "Express K", "Gorod" and "Megapolis". He held managerial positions at republican TV channels, including the general director of Astana Television LLP and the general producer of Era TV Company.





In different years he was the host of the television programs "Portrait of the week" (KTK), "Formula of personality" (Kazakhstan, "Astana-TV"), "Tema" ("Astana" TV channel), "Open dialogue" ("Khabar"). He worked as a press secretary of the Verny Capital group of companies, director of the public relations department at KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.





Laureate of the prize of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of media, academician of the Academy of Journalism of Kazakhstan.





Mikhail Dorofeev has headed Informburo.kz since its foundation in 2015.









