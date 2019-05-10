Kazakh Prime Minister held session on water safety issues

Almaty. June 20. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakh Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov held a telephone conference on the issues of water, fire and road safety at Ukimet Uyi on Wednesday.





Opening the meeting, Akhmetov said that with the start of the bathing season deaths in Kazakhstan's waters, especially child deaths became more frequent, according to the Prime Minister's official website.





Minister of Emergency Situations Vladimir Bozhko said that for five months of the year 57 people, including 13 children drowned across the country. Water-rescue teams rescued 114 people, including 23 children. The largest number of drowning cases was in Almaty region - 13, South Kazakhstan region - 10, Kyzylorda region - 8.





According to the minister, the country has more than 50 thousand bodies of water, which are used by people for bathing, recreation, fishing, and where there is a high probability of death.





In this connection, the Ministry of Emergencies developed joint action plans to reduce and prevent water accidents during the bathing season 2013. Water-rescue services conducted inventory of more than 4 thousand water bodies, identified 535 recreation areas as suitable for swimming, held explanatory work on the preparation of beaches with the owners of water areas, took 200 children's camps under special control. Last year, beach rescuers trained to swim more than 12 thousand children.





From the beginning of the fire season 75 wildfires occurred on the territory of Kazakhstan, their total area was 2245 hectares, the damage amounted to 8 million 677 thousand tenge. It should be noted that in the current year compared to the same period of 2012, the number of fires decreased 4 times, the amount of loss was 6.6 times less than last year," V.Bozhko said.





According to him, the Government approved the plan of liquidation of forest-steppe fires, which involves 24 thousand firemen and 4 thousand units of firefighting equipment.





Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov reported on the work to reduce accidents on the roads.





For five months of this year 6817 road accidents were registered in Kazakhstan, which killed 938 and injured 8,700 people. Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents has almost doubled, the number of deaths increased by 11%," he said.





