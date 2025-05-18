16.05.2025, 16:12 21691
Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition
Images | The Kazakh Ministry of Defense
Tell a friend
Kazakh sergeants are taking part in the prestigious international Best Warrior Competition in the USA, with one of them already setting a new record, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.
The Kazakhstan Armed Forces team is participating in the annual Best Warrior competition at the Camp Navajo military base in Arizona.
Kazakhstan is represented by sergeants Aslan Darkhan from the 54835-A battalion and Rauan Tokhtarbekov from the 18404 Guard company, both of whom earned top prizes in last year’s competition.
The competition, which runs until May 18, features service members from seven U.S. states, as well as participants from Fiji, Guam, Tonga, and the Philippines. Hosted annually by the Arizona National Guard, the Best Warrior competition identifies the top non-commissioned officers in military applied disciplines.
The competition includes 10 main events: an army combat fitness test, combat training tasks, a night patrol, map reading, terrain assessment, movement by azimuth, area patrolling, tactical medicine, shooting with an M-240V machine gun, M-4 assault rifle, and M-17 pistol, as well as a 22 km forced march in full gear with a 12 kg load.
Despite the tough competition and performing exercises with U.S. Army weapons and equipment, the Kazakh servicemen are achieving outstanding results. Darkhan Aslan set a new record in the 800m run, completing it in 2 minutes and 5 seconds. His time is now the fastest in the history of the Arizona National Guard competition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
16.05.2025, 15:18 21256
Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador
Tell a friend
Astana hosts today the final stage of the Chinese Bridge International Chinese Language Competition which brought together 30 university and school students from every corner of the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin emphasized youth’s role in strengthening relations between the two countries.
He said that under strategic leadership of Chinese and Kazakh presidents - Xi Jinping and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - the two countries’ relations reached a new height of constant and comprehensive strategic partnership, having opened a new Golden Thirty Years.
The Chinese Ambassador pointed out rapid development of the bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, science and technology, education, culture and other spheres.
He stressed that young people who understand Chinese and whio know Chinese culture will become a bridge, a link and a new force for the development of bilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.05.2025, 10:57 98756
Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory
Images | The National Bank of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
On May 9, 2025, the National Bank of Kazakhstan released a commemorative 1,000 tenge banknote marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The banknote will be issued in a limited run of 5 million copies.
May 9 is a significant date for the entire world, and Kazakhstan played an important role in securing the Victory. Around 1.2 million people were mobilized from our republic - nearly 20% of the total population at the time. Our compatriots fought bravely in the infantry, tank divisions, aviation, and naval forces. To honor their courage and heroism, the National Bank is issuing a commemorative banknote in our national currency, said the bank’s press service.
The color of the banknotes is brown-beige.
The front side features the Glory Memorial at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen, honoring the heroes who gave their lives for their homeland, along with a micro-optical security strip that reveals a dynamic 3D effect when tilted - showing the eternal flame and flying cranes in motion, whose silhouettes symbolize goodness, hope, and life.
The reverse side displays a map of Kazakhstan overlaid with fragments of historical archival photographs, provided by the Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents and Sound Recording of the Ministry of Culture and Information, along with the Order of the Patriotic War - a powerful symbol of courage, resilience, and bravery.
The commemorative 1,000 tenge banknote is legal tender across the Republic of Kazakhstan and must be accepted at face value for all types of payments, as well as for deposits, transfers, exchanges, and transactions in all banks throughout the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.05.2025, 09:54 98981
Kazakhstan marks 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War with nationwide celebrations, honoring the heroism of those who fought and worked on the home front during World War II, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
A grand military parade took place on May 7 in Astana's Independence Square, featuring over 4,000 servicemen, more than 200 pieces of modern and historical military equipment, and 66 aircraft. The event was attended by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who paid tribute to the country’s wartime heroes.
Our people made an immense contribution to the Great Victory," President Tokayev said. "More than 1.2 million Kazakhs were drafted to the front, and half of them died heroically for the bright future of the next generations. Their bravery is a vivid testament to the courage of the Kazakh nation."
He also praised the efforts of civilians who supported the frontlines: "Home front workers showed great resilience. From Kazakhstan, 1,500 wagons of food and clothing were sent to the front. Hundreds of factories were relocated or built here, producing weapons and uniforms. Nine out of ten bullets were cast from Kazakh lead."
To mark the anniversary, about 500 streets across the country will be renamed in honor of Kazakh soldiers. On May 9, the capital will host a memorial march, "Batyrlarğa taǵzym" ("Tribute to Heroes"), with descendants carrying portraits of WWII veterans.
In an age of global instability, our main task is to protect national interests," Tokayev stated. "Kazakhstan follows a peaceful yet firm path, guided by the principle: ‘Honor is worth more than life.’"
The celebrations will culminate with a fireworks display on May 9 at 10:00 p.m. in Astana, launched from two sites: the Botanical Garden and near the Atyrau Bridge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2025, 20:37 135631
Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
On the night of May 5-6, residents of Kazakhstan will be able to observe one of the brightest meteor showers of the spring, the Eta Aquarids, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The shower has been active since April 19 and will last until May 28, but the peak is expected on the night of May 6, with up to 50 meteors per hour.
The Eta Aquarids are formed from dust particles left in space by Halley's Comet. Although the comet itself appears near the Earth approximately once every 76 years, its trail still causes meteor showers. The next visibility of Halley's Comet is expected to happen only in 2061.
The best conditions for observation, according to astronomers' recommendations, are from 3:00 to 5:00 in the morning. By this time, the moon will have already disappeared behind the horizon and will not interfere with its light.
Experts also advise choosing dark, open places outside the city. In good weather, the meteor shower will be visible in both hemispheres and throughout Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2025, 10:58 136116
Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad
Images | The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakh school student Ramazan Butantayev has won a gold medal of the 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, APLO is a prestigious intellectual competition gathering around 500 participants from 12 countries, such as China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Iran, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.
Team Kazakhstan has demonstrated a record-breaking result with 5 medals and 3 certificates of honor obtained.
The medal winners of the event are:
Ramazan Butantayev - 10th grade student of IT Specialized Lyceum, Mangistau region;
Samir Sarbassov - 12th grade student of Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;
Timur Kantayev - 11th grade student of Arystan Specialized Lyceum, Almaty;
Zere Serikova - 11th grade student, No 9 Zerde School, Astana;
Temirlan Seitbattal - 11th grade student, Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Akmola region;
Certificates of honor were awarded to:
Islam Sipattalov - 10th grade student of Aktobe -based Bilim-Innovation Lyceum;
Shyngys Karassayev - 11th grade student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, Uralsk;
Aron Khassanov - 11th grade student, Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau;
Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad is an international intellectual linguistics competition for high school students, enabling the winners to get a ticket to the International Linguistics Olympiad. The competition aims at developing the school students' logical thinking, language intuition and intercultural competence.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2025, 10:43 135896
Kazakh surgeons removed three-month-old baby’s giant brain tumor
Images | Kazakh Healthcare Ministry
Tell a friend
Surgeons of the National Brain Surgery Center performed one of the challenging operations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A three-month-old baby girl underwent surgery to remove a giant brain tumor.
As doctors say, the baby was born healthy. When she turned two months old, she developed alarm signs such as frequent regurgitation, breast refusal, and anxiety with her skin appearing blue. The MRI detected a tumor in the parietooccipital part of the baby’s brain.
The doctors successfully performed the high-risk surgery thanks to teamwork and microsurgical approaches.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.05.2025, 12:59 159171
Kazakhstan and Russia talk unimpeded saiga migration issues
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and Russia are negotiating unimpeded saiga migration across the border, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Zoology Institute conducts saiga population conservation and control scientific research. The talks are underway with Russian authorities for free saiga migration across the state border, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said. He added that the Government closely monitors saiga population conservation issues and the reduction of agricultural damage caused by saiga.
He said the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry developed a package plan for conservation and rational use of saiga and other rare and endangered ungulate animals for 2025-2026, given the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) recommendations.
The Prime Minister stressed the total saiga population reached 4.1 million, including last year's animal yield.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 18:37 169511
Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and Hong Kong are exploring the possibility of launching passenger and cargo flights between the two countries’ regions, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Transport.
In line with the Kazakh President’s directive to develop international aviation hubs and to ramp up cargo transportations through Kazakhstani airports, a delegation of the Ministry of Transport has visited the Hong Kong International Airport.
Throughout the past 14 years, the Hong Kong International Airport, has been retaining its status of the world's busiest airports in cargo traffic, with 4.9 million tons of cargo transported in 2024.
The Kazakh delegation led by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev has held a meeting with Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau Kelvin Ma, CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung, and the top officials of Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Air Cargo
The discussions centered around the issue of launching direct passenger flights to Almaty and Astana, using the 5th Degree Freedom of The Air, as well as expansion of air cargo traffic between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. It is expected that the implementation of these initiatives will let create new opportunities for trade and logistics between the countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.05.2025, 12:57Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on large industrial projects in chemical and metallurgical industries 13.05.2025, 16:2159631Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hands over Otan Order to public figure Kuanysh Sultanov 13.05.2025, 13:2459421National Bank's report on Y2024 results presented in Akorda 13.05.2025, 19:3432551Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with Management of CITIC Construction 12.05.2025, 09:52Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan31521Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan 30.04.2025, 10:01190216Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 02.05.2025, 18:56179041Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 05.05.2025, 17:46178906Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 29.04.2025, 18:37169391Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President168601Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President