Kazakh song tuned at Paris Fashion Week

25.01.2018, 20:19 761

The designers from Kazakhstan presented their collections at the Oriental Fashion Week in Paris, Kazakh TV-host and designer Dinara Satzhan said on her Instagram page, BNews.kz correspondent reported.

These days, our designers Aida Kaumenova, Nail Baykuchukov, Bibisara, Dinara Satzhan present their wortks to Europeans. Thus, Nail Baykuchukov recently has presented his collection "Raiskiye ptitsy" (Paradise birds) accompanied with the Kazakh song "Bulbul", which was performed by singer Aliya Abiken.

