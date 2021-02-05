Kazakh tycoon Alidzhan Ibragimov passed away in Belgium

Kazakh tycoon Alidzhan Ibragimov, one of the main shareholders of the Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), has passed away in Belgium, reports the Kyrgyz media source Kaktus.Media.

Kazakh businessman Alidzhan Ibragimov has died tonight, on February 3," reads the report.

According to preliminary data, Ibragimov died of coronavirus.

He died in Belgium, but he will be buried in his native town of Tokmok. It is known that Ibragimov fell ill in Kazakhstan. When his condition worsened, he left for Belgium for treatment, where he died, " reads the report.

Since 1992, Ibragimov has been a partner of two other well-known oligarchs in ERG - Alexander Mashkevich and Patokh Shodiyev. Ibragimov hold 20.7% of ERG, in addition, he was a co-owner of the Eurasian National Resources Corporation (ENRC), and was a member of board of directors of Eurasian Bank JSC.





