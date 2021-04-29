Kazakhstan-China border checkpoints will be temporarily closed

Kazakhstan NSC announced temporary closure of checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border.





In connection with the holidays in Kazakhstan, on the basis of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the PRC on checkpoints across the Kazakh-Chinese border, automobile checkpoints Nur Zholy, Dostyk, Bakhty will not work on May 1, 7 and 9, 2021", the Committee says.





It is noted that currently two railway checkpoints (Dostyk and Altynkol) and three automobile checkpoints (Nur Zholy, Dostyk, Bakhty) operate on the Kazakh-Chinese border, through which, due to the ongoing quarantine restrictions, only cargo and goods are allowed to pass.





The Committee urged to correct the routes of freight vehicles through these checkpoints in advance.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.