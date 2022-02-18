Kazakhstan adds 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

The highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases has been registered in Almaty city - 580. Pavlodar region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases - 129. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 124.
112 more have contracted the virus in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and 109 in North Kazakhstan region.
Kostanay region has reported 87 daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region - 84, East Kazakhstan region - 75, West Kazakhstan region - 71, Akmola region - 54, Atyrau region - 24, Aktobe region - 17, Shymkent city - 15, and Zhambyl region - 15.
Five more infections have been logged in Kyzylorda region, five in Mangistau region, and two in Turkestan region.
The country has so far reported 1,293,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
