Kazakhstan adds 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

The film "Scheme" by Kazakh director Farhat Sharipov won the Grand Prix in the Generation section (film competition for children and teenagers) of the Berlinale International Film Festival, Kazpravda.kz reports.

This was announced yesterday at the awards ceremony for the participants of the festival. The award was received by director Farhat Sharipov.

I would like to thank the film crew for their trust and work. I also would like to thank the actors who starred in the film and the Berlinale team that invited us to the festival. We are happy to participate in this program, because our film is about teenagers and for teenagers," said Farhat Sharipov.

The film is based on the personal stories of teenagers who came to the casting. It should be noted that director Farhat Sharipov always tries to cover the truth of life.

The shooting of the film, which began in the fall of 2020, took place mainly in Almaty. The main roles were played by young actors Victoria Romanova and Tair Svintsov. It should be noted that this is their first role. The director of photography was Alexander Plotnikov, the production designer was Alexey Shindin. Producer - Dina Zhumabek.

Recall that the film "Scheme" was filmed by Medeor on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the National Film Support Center.

The film's release date is scheduled for autumn 2022.